Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream 2025: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling from anywhere
The world's best fast men line up for this sprinter-friendly Belgian classic
- Stream Classic Brugge-De Panne FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) NOS (Netherlands)
- Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)
- Men's race coverage starts at 2pm GMT / 9am ET
All the big guns are here, Philipsen, Milan, Kooij, Merlier, Girmay, all lined up in the same race to resume the contest of who exactly is the fastest sprinter in the world right now.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Watch Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Wednesday, March 26
- Coverage starts: 2pm GMT / 9am ET
- Approx. finish time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET
Best streams
- Sporza / RTBF (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands) FREE
- FloBikes (US and CAN)
- Discovery+ (UK)
- Staylive (Australia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
It's a rare treat to have all the best sprinters present in the same race outside maybe the Tour de France so this year's Classic Brugge-De Panne should have a sensational finish so long as the sprint teams can keep the race together that is.
Lining up to do battle on the exposed roads of northern Belgium will be Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto), Olav Kooij (Team Visma - Lease a Bike), two time winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceuninck), 2022 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and holding the title of favourite, the giant Italian Jonathan Milan (Lidl - Trek).
The race starts Bruges, then the 195km route crosses the wind battered swamp plains of De Moeren, before heading for Veurne and De Panne for three loops of the 42.9km finishing circuit.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream from anywhere.
How to watch a FREE Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 live stream online
Cycling fans in Belgium and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium or NOS in the Netherlands
If you're a resident of Belgium or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.
Watch a 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream from abroad
Classic Brugge-De Panne is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favourite commentary?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in the US
Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.
And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.
How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in the UK
With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in Australia
In Australia the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.
A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.
If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch Alone Australia season 3 online – stream the survival show from anywhere
Marvel fans are already tired of Doomsday and Secret Wars cast gossip as two more superheroes get linked with roles in the next two Avengers movies