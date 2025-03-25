Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream 2025: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling from anywhere

Stream Classic Brugge-De Panne FREE on Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) NOS (Netherlands)

Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)

Men's race coverage starts at 2pm GMT / 9am ET

All the big guns are here, Philipsen, Milan, Kooij, Merlier, Girmay, all lined up in the same race to resume the contest of who exactly is the fastest sprinter in the world right now.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

It's a rare treat to have all the best sprinters present in the same race outside maybe the Tour de France so this year's Classic Brugge-De Panne should have a sensational finish so long as the sprint teams can keep the race together that is.

Lining up to do battle on the exposed roads of northern Belgium will be Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto), Olav Kooij (Team Visma - Lease a Bike), two time winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceuninck), 2022 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and holding the title of favourite, the giant Italian Jonathan Milan (Lidl - Trek).

The race starts Bruges, then the 195km route crosses the wind battered swamp plains of De Moeren, before heading for Veurne and De Panne for three loops of the 42.9km finishing circuit.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium or NOS in the Netherlands

If you're a resident of Belgium or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream from abroad

Classic Brugge-De Panne is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favourite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try risk-free There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in the US

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Classic Brugge-De Panne live streams in Australia

In Australia the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne will be shown on Staylive, a relatively new platform that shows various events Warner Bros. have the rights for.

A subscription to Staylive Cycling costs $5.99 AUD per month or $59.99 for the year.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.