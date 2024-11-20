Argentina vs Peru live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

Today's Argentina vs Peru live stream sees these two sides at opposite ends of the table meet at the iconic Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. Below we have all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Peru from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Argentina remain on course to finish top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group for World Cup 2026, but Messi and co suffered a small setback in Asuncion last week. The Paraguayan capital hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for La Albiceleste and despite taking an 11th-minute lead through Lautaro Martinez it was the home side that emerged victorious after goals from Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete. Will they get back to winning ways on home soil?

Peru’s quest for World Cup qualification took another hit after a goalless draw with bottom-placed Chile in the Clásico del Pacífico over the weekend – but they came very close to snatching a win at the death. A penalty awarded to Peru deep into stoppage time was overturned after a VAR review, leaving Jorge Fossati’s side in ninth place and five points behind Venezuela in the playoff spot.

Can Peru inflict more pain on Argentina and snatch an unlikely win in? Or will they bear the brunt of a side bruised by that midweek defeat?

Here's where to watch Argentina vs Peru and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Argentina vs Peru Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Weds, Nov. 20
  • Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Nov. 21) / 11am AEDT (Nov. 21)

Best free streams

FREE Argentina vs Peru live stream broadcasters

You can watch Argentina vs Peru for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch an Argentina vs Peru live stream

Official Argentina vs Peru broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Oceania

Asia 

Europe

Can I watch Argentina vs Peru for free?

When does Argentina vs Peru kick off?

The Argentina vs Peru game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Wednesday, November 20. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Thursday, November 21 in the UK and Australia, respectively.

Can I watch Argentina vs Peru on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

