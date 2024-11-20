Argentina vs Peru live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

Today's Argentina vs Peru live stream sees these two sides at opposite ends of the table meet at the iconic Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. Below we have all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Peru from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Argentina remain on course to finish top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group for World Cup 2026, but Messi and co suffered a small setback in Asuncion last week. The Paraguayan capital hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for La Albiceleste and despite taking an 11th-minute lead through Lautaro Martinez it was the home side that emerged victorious after goals from Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete. Will they get back to winning ways on home soil?

Peru’s quest for World Cup qualification took another hit after a goalless draw with bottom-placed Chile in the Clásico del Pacífico over the weekend – but they came very close to snatching a win at the death. A penalty awarded to Peru deep into stoppage time was overturned after a VAR review, leaving Jorge Fossati’s side in ninth place and five points behind Venezuela in the playoff spot.

Can Peru inflict more pain on Argentina and snatch an unlikely win in? Or will they bear the brunt of a side bruised by that midweek defeat?

Here's where to watch Argentina vs Peru and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Argentina vs Peru Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Weds, Nov. 20

Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Nov. 21) / 11am AEDT (Nov. 21) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Sporty TV (NGA)

FREE Argentina vs Peru live stream broadcasters

You can watch Argentina vs Peru for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

SBS On Demand – Australia

Official Argentina vs Peru broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Argentina vs Peru live streams▼ Sub-Saharan Africa Free-to-air Sporty TV is the main Argentina vs Peru rights holder across Sub-Saharan Africa. You can watch the game on Sporty TV or the StarTimes app in many West African and Southern African nations, including Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Argentina vs Peru live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Argentina vs Peru game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney Plus. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Argentina vs Peru game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+ and SporTV 2. USA and Canada Argentina vs Peru will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Argentina vs Peru live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Argentina vs Peru World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS. Papua New Guinea Vision+ and the MNC Soccer Channel have the rights to Argentina vs Peru in Papua New Guinea.

Asia

Click to see more Argentina vs Peru live streams▼ Indonesia and Timor-Leste Vision+ and MNC Soccer Channel have the rights to Argentina vs Peru in Indonesia and Timor-Leste. Malaysia Astro Grandstand and Astro Go have the rights to Argentina vs Peru in Malaysia.

Europe

Click to see more Argentina vs Peru live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Argentina vs Peru live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. France In France the Argentina vs Peru game will be shown on Molotov and L'Equipe. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll be able to watch the Argentina vs Peru live stream via ESPN and Canal+ Netherlands. Portugal Argentina vs Peru will be broadcast on TV Sports 2 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Argentina vs Peru in Spain. Switzerland Swiss soccer fans can tune into the Argentina vs Peru live stream by using Sunrise TV or L'Equipe. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Argentina vs Peru on Megogo Football. United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland Argentina vs Peru will be show on Premier Sports 1 and the Premier Sports Player in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Can I watch Argentina vs Peru for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia can watch an Argentina vs Peru free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Peru free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Argentina vs Peru kick off? The Argentina vs Peru game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Wednesday, November 20. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Thursday, November 21 in the UK and Australia, respectively.

Can I watch Argentina vs Peru on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).