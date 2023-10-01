How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2023: live stream Bryan Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr online – card, preview, start time

Watch AEW WrestleDream 2023 live stream

AEW WrestleDream is live from Seattle, Washington's Climate Change Arena on Sunday, October 1. Fans in the UK and Australia can watch the PPV on FITE for just $19.99. In the US and Canada, the whole event will be on Bleacher Report Live and standard PPV providers for $49.99. Read on and we'll show you how to watch AEW WrestleDream live streams from anywhere with the no.1-rated sports VPN. Full AEW WrestleDream streaming and TV info below.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream live stream 2023 Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1am BST (Monday) / 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 10am AEST (Monday) UK/AUS (CHEAPEST): FITE ($20)



Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free



US: Bleacher Report Live ($50)

With AEW putting on two PPVs over back-to-back weekends in September with AEW All In and AEW All Out, Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling serves up yet another major event this weekend with AEW WrestleDream.

The first PPV of its kind, Khan created WrestleDream as a way to pay homage to the late, great Antonio Inoki. A Hall of Famer multiple-times over, Inoki passed away at the age of 79 exactly one year to the day of WrestleDream, and the icon left behind a legacy few could ever match.

In terms of WrestleDream, it's a dream match in the main event of the PPV, where Bryan Danielson will take on the NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. A non-title bout, this is a match that many are expecting to be a genuine Match of the Year candidate as the two greatest technical wrestlers on the planet do battle for the first time since 2009.

Elsewhere, there are some major title matches on the WrestleDream card. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defenders her prize against the ever-improving Julia Hart, with Brody King set to be in Hart's corner; FTR are viewed as the best tag team in the world these days, but they'll have a stiff test as Aussie Open come to challenge for Dax and Cash's AEW Tag Team Titles; Eddie Kingston defends both the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against the legendary Katsuyori Shibata; Adam Cole's recent ankle injury means MJF will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships on his own in a handicap match against The Righteous; and wily veteran Christian Cage puts his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls contest.

Away from those title matches, there's still a whole bunch of other intriguing bouts set for AEW WrestleDream. 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland could well steal the show, as these two hugely impressive talents look to outdo one another; one of the biggest grudge matches of WrestleDream puts Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi up against Don Callis' family of Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita; and a four-way war between The Young Bucks, The Lucha Bros. The Gunns and the somewhat makeshift team of Hook and Orange Cassidy will crown the new #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2023: live stream in the UK

FITE is the home of AEW PPVs for UK fans, and AEW WrestleDream is available at a cost of just $19.99. That's less than half what it costs in the States! As ever, it's a PPV that starts late for those in the UK, with WrestleDream to start at 1am BST on Monday. Currently travelling outside the UK? Use ExpressVPN to watch FITE from anywhere, as if you were back home in the UK.

Watch AEW WrestleDream from outside your country

You'll be able to watch AEW WrestleDream from a wide range of countries, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below. Some are much cheaper than others.

If there aren't any reliable WrestleDream live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, simply use a decent VPN - details just below.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2023: live stream in the USA

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2023: live stream in Canada

The best place to watch AEW WrestleDream in Canada is on FITE for CAD $39.99. Travelling abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WrestleDream coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2023: live stream in Australia

Australian fans can find AEW WrestleDream on FITE at a cost of just AU$19.99. It's an early start for those wrestling fans in Australia. AEW WrestleDream will start at 10am AEST on Monday morning.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 wrestlers

AEW WrestleDream 2023 card

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Hook & Orange Cassidy: Four-Way Tag Team Match for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta: Singles Match

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata: Singles Match for the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita: Six-Man Tag Match

MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch): Handicap Match for the ROH Tag Team Championships

'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland: Singles Match

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin: Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match for the AEW TNT Championship

FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher): AEW Tag Team Championships

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart: AEW TBS Championship

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.