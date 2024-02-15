How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: live stream FREE from anywhere

Watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships live stream

The ITTF World Table Table Championships begin on Friday February 16th in Busan, South Korea. Can the People's Republic of China maintain their dominance? Tune in and watch it for free on SBS on Demand in Australia. Full schedule and all ther streaming options below.

The Women’s Team final will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 February, while the Men’s Team gold medal match will be played on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: 16 – 25 Feb, 2024 FREE live stream: SBS on Demand (Australia) Use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad

Busan in South Korea has waited a long time to host these ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships - originally scheduled to be held from 22nd to 29th March 2020 and then put back as the Covid-19 pandemic swept Asia, the event was eventually cancelled in December 2020. So there is huge anticipation surrounding proceedings.

And so, to business. 40 teams in the Men’s Team and Women’s Team disciplines travel to Busan this year to compete for the Swaythling and Corbillon Cups, respectively. Eight groups of five teams will aim to advance to the knockout rounds; each match is decided by best of five singles matches, with individual matches being best of five games.

China (with a record 22 wins in both disciplines) are, of course, firm favourites to retain both trophies and extend their winning record. World champion Fan Zhendong headlines the Men’s Team, with World No.2 Wang Chuqin and reigning Olympic champion Ma Long also making the line-up. Ma achieved a 100%-win record two years back at the 2022 World Team Championships in Chengdu, winning all seven of his encounters.

Navigating their way through the Women’s Team draw without dropping a single game in Chengdu, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng all make the Women’s Team squad again. China’s strength in depth is bolstered further by Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong on the Women’s side, while Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan provide support in the Men’s Team event.

One of China’s most prominent challengers on both team fronts, Japan looks to the Harimoto family for inspiration. Tomokazu Harimoto won 11 of his 12 individual matches at Chengdu 2022, including semifinal victories over Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong as Japan finished in the bronze medal position. Meanwhile, younger sister Miwa Harimoto (age 15) makes her World Team Championships debut, and is not to be underestimated despite her young age.

Read on to find out how to live stream the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships from anywhere in the world with a VPN . Full schedule below...

FREE World Team Table Tennis Championships live stream

One of the best things about the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championship is that they are available to watch for free in numerous countries around the world.

Australia – SBS on Demand

China and Macao China – MIGU, CCTV5

Selected countries can also tune in via the official ITTF YouTube channel.

Remember: you can use a VPN to access your country's stream from abroad.

How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships from abroad

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for SBS on Demand.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships for FREE in Australia

In Australia, the ITTF 2024 World Team Championships will be live streamed for free on SBS on Demand, which airs a ton of free sport (lots of cycling), as well as top TV shows.

The 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is being live streamed for free in Australia via SBS on Demand. It's the streaming offshoot of SBS Viceland. Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships for FREE in the UK

In the UK, it looks like the best way to watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is via the official ITTF YouTube channel. If you're traveling outside the UK and find yourself geo-blocked from the YouTube stream, use a VPN and set your location to 'UK'.

How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: live stream in the US

It doesn't look like the table tennis has been picked up by any TV stations in the US, so the best way to watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is to try the official ITTF YouTube channel.

How to live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Canada

In Canada, the best way to watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is, once again, via the official ITTF YouTube channel.

How to live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in China

The 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan will be shown in China on both MIGU and CCTV5. It's ELTA in Chinese Taipei.

How to live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in India

As of now, there is no update on the telecast of the ITTF World Championships 2024 in Busan on TV in India.

Remember: if you're an Aussie visiting India, you can watch the action for FREE on SBS on Demand with a VPN.

How to watch the World Team Table Tennis in Japan

TV Tokyo is the place to find live TV coverage of the ITTF World Championships 2024 in Japan.

2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships schedule

Men’s Team Event

Friday 16 February 2024

10:00 KOR v POL (Group 3)

10:00 BRA v SGP (Group 7)

10:00 PUR v SRB (Group 6)

10:00 HUN v CUB (Group 1)

10:00 CAN v MAS (Group 7)

13:00 FRA v DEN (Group 4)

13:00 KAZ v KSA (Group 2)

13:00 CZE v MAD (Group 5)

13:00 CHI v NZL (Group 3)

17:00 JPN v NGR (Group 5)

17:00 GER v USA (Group 2)

17:00 AUT v ALG (Group 4)

20:00 CHN v BEL (Group 1)

20:00 SWE v SVK (Group 6)

20:00 POR v ROU (Group 8)

20:00 IRI v THA (Group 8)

Saturday 17 February 2024

10:00 BRA v CAN (Group 7)

10:00 FRA v ALG (Group 4)

10:00 TPE v NGR (Group 5)

10:00 ENG v KAZ (Group 2)

13:00 CHN v CUB (Group 1)

13:00 SLO v SGP (Group 7)

13:00 HKG v SVK (Group 6)

13:00 EGY v ROU (Group 8)

17:00 JPN v CZE (Group 5)

17:00 SWE v PUR (Group 6)

17:00 CRO v HUN (Group 1)

20:00 KOR v NZL (Group 3)

20:00 GER v KSA (Group 2)

20:00 IND v CHI (Group 3)

20:00 POR v IRI (Group 8)

20:00 AUS v AUT (Group 4)

Sunday 18 February 2024

10:00 BRA v SLO (Group 7)

10:00 CHN v HUN (Group 1)

10:00 NGR v MAD (Group 5)

13:00 SWE v HKG (Group 6)

13:00 IND v POL (Group 3)

13:00 AUS v DEN (Group 4)

13:00 ENG v USA (Group 2)

13:00 GER v KAZ (Group 2)

17:00 KOR v CHI (Group 3)

17:00 JPN v TPE (Group 5)

17:00 SGP v MAS (Group 7)

17:00 CRO v BEL (Group 1)

20:00 ROU v THA (Group 8)

20:00 SVK v SRB (Group 6)

20:00 POR v EGY (Group 8)

20:00 FRA v AUT (Group 4)

Monday 19 February 2024

10:00 KOR v IND (Group 3)

10:00 CHN v CRO (Group 1)

10:00 BRA v MAS (Group 7)

10:00 USA v KSA (Group 2)

10:00 HKG v PUR (Group 6)

13:00 FRA v AUS (Group 4)

13:00 POR v THA (Group 8)

13:00 BEL v CUB (Group 1)

17:00 GER v ENG (Group 2)

17:00 JPN v MAD (Group 5)

17:00 POL v NZL (Group 3)

17:00 TPE v CZE (Group 5)

17:00 DEN v ALG (Group 4)

20:00 SWE v SRB (Group 6)

20:00 SLO v CAN (Group 7)

20:00 EGY v IRI (Group 8)

Tuesday 20 February 2024

10:00 TPE v MAD (Group 5)

10:00 NGR v CZE (Group 5)

13:00 SGP v CAN (Group 7)

13:00 HKG v SRB (Group 6)

13:00 SLO v MAS (Group 7)

13:00 EGY v THA (Group 8)

13:00 SVK v PUR (Group 6)

13:00 ROU v IRI (Group 8)

20:00 CRO v CUB (Group 1)

20:00 ENG v KSA (Group 2)

20:00 POL v CHI (Group 3)

20:00 IND v NZL (Group 3)

20:00 AUS v ALG (Group 4)

20:00 USA v KAZ (Group 2)

20:00 BEL v HUN (Group 1)

20:00 DEN v AUT (Group 4)

Wednesday 21 February 2024

10:00 Round of 24

17:00 Round of 16

Thursday 22 February 2024

10:00 Quarter-final 1

17:00 Quarter-final 2

Friday 23 February 2024

10:00 Quarter-final 3

17:00 Quarter-final 4

Saturday 24 February 2024

13:00 Semi-finals

Sunday 25 February 2024

20:00 Final

Women’s Team Event



Friday 16 February 2024

10:00 CHN v IND (Group 1)

10:00 ESP v UZB (Group 1)

10:00 CHN v ALG (Group 4)

13:00 HKG v AUT (Group 6)

13:00 RSA v IRL (Group 2)

13:00 MAS v CUB (Group 5)

13:00 AUS v KAZ (Group 6)

17:00 KOR v ITA (Group 5)

17:00 TPE v THA (Group 4)

17:00 ROU v SWE (Group 7)

17:00 CAN v SRB (Group 7)

17:00 UKR v CRO (Group 8)

20:00 JPN v LUX (Group 2)

20:00 GER v POL (Group 3)

20:00 NGR v MEX (Group 3)

20:00 FRA v CZE (Group 8)

Saturday 17 February 2024

10:00 PUR v ITA (Group 5)

10:00 USA v CHI (Group 4)

10:00 ROU v CAN (Group 7)

10:00 BRA v RSA (Group 2)

13:00 CHN v UZB (Group 1)

13:00 GER v MEX (Group 3)

13:00 SVK v NGR (Group 3)

13:00 EGY v CZE (Group 8)

17:00 KOR v MAS (Group 5)

17:00 TPE v ALG (Group 4)

17:00 HUN v ESP (Group 1)

17:00 HKG v AUS (Group 6)

17:00 POR v AUT (Group 6)

20:00 JPN v IRI (Group 2)

20:00 FRA v UKR (Group 8)

20:00 SGP v SWE (Group 7)

Sunday 18 February 2024

10:00 BRA v LUX (Group 2)

10:00 TPE v CHI (Group 4)

10:00 SVK v POL (Group 3)

10:00 ITA v CUB (Group 5)

10:00 USA v THA (Group 4)

13:00 KOR v PUR (Group 5)

13:00 HKG v POR (Group 6)

13:00 ROU v SGP (Group 7)

17:00 SWE v SRB (Group 7)

17:00 GER v NGR (Group 3)

17:00 HUN v IND (Group 1)

17:00 AUT v KAZ (Group 6)

20:00 CHN v ESP (Group 1)

20:00 JPN v RSA (Group 2)

20:00 FRA v EGY (Group 8)

20:00 CZE v CRO (Group 8)

Monday 19 February 2024

10:00 PUR v MAS (Group 5)

10:00 TPE v USA (Group 4)

10:00 LUX v IRI (Group 2)

13:00 CHN v HUN (Group 1)

13:00 IND v UZB (Group 1)

13:00 EGY v UKR (Group 8)

13:00 SGP v CAN (Group 7)

13:00 THA v ALG (Group 4)

17:00 HKG v KAZ (Group 6)

17:00 FRA v CRO (Group 8)

17:00 ROU v SRB (Group 7)

20:00 KOR v CUB (Group 5)

20:00 JPN v BRA (Group 2)

20:00 POR v AUS (Group 6)

20:00 POL v MEX (Group 3)

20:00 GER v SVK (Group 3)

Tuesday 20 February 2024

10:00 SGP v SRB (Group 7)

10:00 ITA v MAS (Group 5)

10:00 EGY v CRO (Group 8)

10:00 SWE v CAN (Group 7)

10:00 PUR v CUB (Group 5)

10:00 CZE v UKR (Group 8)

13:00 POR v KAZ (Group 6)

13:00 AUT v AUS (Group 6)

17:00 THA v CHI (Group 4)

17:00 IND v ESP (Group 1)

17:00 SVK v MEX (Group 3)

17:00 HUN v UZB (Group 1)

17:00 BRA v IRI (Group 2)

20:00 LUX v RSA (Group 2)

20:00 POL v NGR (Group 3)

20:00 USA v ALG (Group 4)

Wednesday 21 February 2024

10:00 Round of 24

17:00 Round of 16

Thursday 22 February 2024

10:00 Quarter-finals

17:00 Quarter-finals

Friday 23 February 2024

10:00 Semi-final 1

17:00 Semi-final 2

Saturday 24 February 2024

13:00 Final