How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: live stream FREE from anywhere
The ITTF World Table Table Championships begin on Friday February 16th in Busan, South Korea. Can the People's Republic of China maintain their dominance? Tune in and watch it for free on SBS on Demand in Australia. Full schedule and all ther streaming options below.
The Women’s Team final will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 February, while the Men’s Team gold medal match will be played on Sunday, Feb. 25.
|Dates: 16 – 25 Feb, 2024
|FREE live stream: SBS on Demand (Australia)
Use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad
Busan in South Korea has waited a long time to host these ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships - originally scheduled to be held from 22nd to 29th March 2020 and then put back as the Covid-19 pandemic swept Asia, the event was eventually cancelled in December 2020. So there is huge anticipation surrounding proceedings.
And so, to business. 40 teams in the Men’s Team and Women’s Team disciplines travel to Busan this year to compete for the Swaythling and Corbillon Cups, respectively. Eight groups of five teams will aim to advance to the knockout rounds; each match is decided by best of five singles matches, with individual matches being best of five games.
China (with a record 22 wins in both disciplines) are, of course, firm favourites to retain both trophies and extend their winning record. World champion Fan Zhendong headlines the Men’s Team, with World No.2 Wang Chuqin and reigning Olympic champion Ma Long also making the line-up. Ma achieved a 100%-win record two years back at the 2022 World Team Championships in Chengdu, winning all seven of his encounters.
Navigating their way through the Women’s Team draw without dropping a single game in Chengdu, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng all make the Women’s Team squad again. China’s strength in depth is bolstered further by Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong on the Women’s side, while Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan provide support in the Men’s Team event.
One of China’s most prominent challengers on both team fronts, Japan looks to the Harimoto family for inspiration. Tomokazu Harimoto won 11 of his 12 individual matches at Chengdu 2022, including semifinal victories over Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong as Japan finished in the bronze medal position. Meanwhile, younger sister Miwa Harimoto (age 15) makes her World Team Championships debut, and is not to be underestimated despite her young age.
Read on to find out how to live stream the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships from anywhere in the world with a VPN . Full schedule below...
FREE World Team Table Tennis Championships live stream
One of the best things about the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championship is that they are available to watch for free in numerous countries around the world.
Australia – SBS on Demand
China and Macao China – MIGU, CCTV5
Selected countries can also tune in via the official ITTF YouTube channel.
Remember: you can use a VPN to access your country's stream from abroad.
How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships from abroad
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN to watch ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for SBS on Demand.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.
Live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships for FREE in Australia
In Australia, the ITTF 2024 World Team Championships will be live streamed for free on SBS on Demand, which airs a ton of free sport (lots of cycling), as well as top TV shows.
The 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is being live streamed for free in Australia via SBS on Demand. It's the streaming offshoot of SBS Viceland.
Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.
How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships for FREE in the UK
In the UK, it looks like the best way to watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is via the official ITTF YouTube channel.
If you're traveling outside the UK and find yourself geo-blocked from the YouTube stream, use a VPN and set your location to 'UK'.
How to watch 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: live stream in the US
It doesn't look like the table tennis has been picked up by any TV stations in the US, so the best way to watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is to try the official ITTF YouTube channel.
How to live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Canada
In Canada, the best way to watch the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships is, once again, via the official ITTF YouTube channel.
How to live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in China
The 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan will be shown in China on both MIGU and CCTV5. It's ELTA in Chinese Taipei.
How to live stream 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in India
As of now, there is no update on the telecast of the ITTF World Championships 2024 in Busan on TV in India.
Remember: if you're an Aussie visiting India, you can watch the action for FREE on SBS on Demand with a VPN.
How to watch the World Team Table Tennis in Japan
TV Tokyo is the place to find live TV coverage of the ITTF World Championships 2024 in Japan.
2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships schedule
Men’s Team Event
Friday 16 February 2024
10:00 KOR v POL (Group 3)
10:00 BRA v SGP (Group 7)
10:00 PUR v SRB (Group 6)
10:00 HUN v CUB (Group 1)
10:00 CAN v MAS (Group 7)
13:00 FRA v DEN (Group 4)
13:00 KAZ v KSA (Group 2)
13:00 CZE v MAD (Group 5)
13:00 CHI v NZL (Group 3)
17:00 JPN v NGR (Group 5)
17:00 GER v USA (Group 2)
17:00 AUT v ALG (Group 4)
20:00 CHN v BEL (Group 1)
20:00 SWE v SVK (Group 6)
20:00 POR v ROU (Group 8)
20:00 IRI v THA (Group 8)
Saturday 17 February 2024
10:00 BRA v CAN (Group 7)
10:00 FRA v ALG (Group 4)
10:00 TPE v NGR (Group 5)
10:00 ENG v KAZ (Group 2)
13:00 CHN v CUB (Group 1)
13:00 SLO v SGP (Group 7)
13:00 HKG v SVK (Group 6)
13:00 EGY v ROU (Group 8)
17:00 JPN v CZE (Group 5)
17:00 SWE v PUR (Group 6)
17:00 CRO v HUN (Group 1)
20:00 KOR v NZL (Group 3)
20:00 GER v KSA (Group 2)
20:00 IND v CHI (Group 3)
20:00 POR v IRI (Group 8)
20:00 AUS v AUT (Group 4)
Sunday 18 February 2024
10:00 BRA v SLO (Group 7)
10:00 CHN v HUN (Group 1)
10:00 NGR v MAD (Group 5)
13:00 SWE v HKG (Group 6)
13:00 IND v POL (Group 3)
13:00 AUS v DEN (Group 4)
13:00 ENG v USA (Group 2)
13:00 GER v KAZ (Group 2)
17:00 KOR v CHI (Group 3)
17:00 JPN v TPE (Group 5)
17:00 SGP v MAS (Group 7)
17:00 CRO v BEL (Group 1)
20:00 ROU v THA (Group 8)
20:00 SVK v SRB (Group 6)
20:00 POR v EGY (Group 8)
20:00 FRA v AUT (Group 4)
Monday 19 February 2024
10:00 KOR v IND (Group 3)
10:00 CHN v CRO (Group 1)
10:00 BRA v MAS (Group 7)
10:00 USA v KSA (Group 2)
10:00 HKG v PUR (Group 6)
13:00 FRA v AUS (Group 4)
13:00 POR v THA (Group 8)
13:00 BEL v CUB (Group 1)
17:00 GER v ENG (Group 2)
17:00 JPN v MAD (Group 5)
17:00 POL v NZL (Group 3)
17:00 TPE v CZE (Group 5)
17:00 DEN v ALG (Group 4)
20:00 SWE v SRB (Group 6)
20:00 SLO v CAN (Group 7)
20:00 EGY v IRI (Group 8)
Tuesday 20 February 2024
10:00 TPE v MAD (Group 5)
10:00 NGR v CZE (Group 5)
13:00 SGP v CAN (Group 7)
13:00 HKG v SRB (Group 6)
13:00 SLO v MAS (Group 7)
13:00 EGY v THA (Group 8)
13:00 SVK v PUR (Group 6)
13:00 ROU v IRI (Group 8)
20:00 CRO v CUB (Group 1)
20:00 ENG v KSA (Group 2)
20:00 POL v CHI (Group 3)
20:00 IND v NZL (Group 3)
20:00 AUS v ALG (Group 4)
20:00 USA v KAZ (Group 2)
20:00 BEL v HUN (Group 1)
20:00 DEN v AUT (Group 4)
Wednesday 21 February 2024
10:00 Round of 24
17:00 Round of 16
Thursday 22 February 2024
10:00 Quarter-final 1
17:00 Quarter-final 2
Friday 23 February 2024
10:00 Quarter-final 3
17:00 Quarter-final 4
Saturday 24 February 2024
13:00 Semi-finals
Sunday 25 February 2024
20:00 Final
Women’s Team Event
Friday 16 February 2024
10:00 CHN v IND (Group 1)
10:00 ESP v UZB (Group 1)
10:00 CHN v ALG (Group 4)
13:00 HKG v AUT (Group 6)
13:00 RSA v IRL (Group 2)
13:00 MAS v CUB (Group 5)
13:00 AUS v KAZ (Group 6)
17:00 KOR v ITA (Group 5)
17:00 TPE v THA (Group 4)
17:00 ROU v SWE (Group 7)
17:00 CAN v SRB (Group 7)
17:00 UKR v CRO (Group 8)
20:00 JPN v LUX (Group 2)
20:00 GER v POL (Group 3)
20:00 NGR v MEX (Group 3)
20:00 FRA v CZE (Group 8)
Saturday 17 February 2024
10:00 PUR v ITA (Group 5)
10:00 USA v CHI (Group 4)
10:00 ROU v CAN (Group 7)
10:00 BRA v RSA (Group 2)
13:00 CHN v UZB (Group 1)
13:00 GER v MEX (Group 3)
13:00 SVK v NGR (Group 3)
13:00 EGY v CZE (Group 8)
17:00 KOR v MAS (Group 5)
17:00 TPE v ALG (Group 4)
17:00 HUN v ESP (Group 1)
17:00 HKG v AUS (Group 6)
17:00 POR v AUT (Group 6)
20:00 JPN v IRI (Group 2)
20:00 FRA v UKR (Group 8)
20:00 SGP v SWE (Group 7)
Sunday 18 February 2024
10:00 BRA v LUX (Group 2)
10:00 TPE v CHI (Group 4)
10:00 SVK v POL (Group 3)
10:00 ITA v CUB (Group 5)
10:00 USA v THA (Group 4)
13:00 KOR v PUR (Group 5)
13:00 HKG v POR (Group 6)
13:00 ROU v SGP (Group 7)
17:00 SWE v SRB (Group 7)
17:00 GER v NGR (Group 3)
17:00 HUN v IND (Group 1)
17:00 AUT v KAZ (Group 6)
20:00 CHN v ESP (Group 1)
20:00 JPN v RSA (Group 2)
20:00 FRA v EGY (Group 8)
20:00 CZE v CRO (Group 8)
Monday 19 February 2024
10:00 PUR v MAS (Group 5)
10:00 TPE v USA (Group 4)
10:00 LUX v IRI (Group 2)
13:00 CHN v HUN (Group 1)
13:00 IND v UZB (Group 1)
13:00 EGY v UKR (Group 8)
13:00 SGP v CAN (Group 7)
13:00 THA v ALG (Group 4)
17:00 HKG v KAZ (Group 6)
17:00 FRA v CRO (Group 8)
17:00 ROU v SRB (Group 7)
20:00 KOR v CUB (Group 5)
20:00 JPN v BRA (Group 2)
20:00 POR v AUS (Group 6)
20:00 POL v MEX (Group 3)
20:00 GER v SVK (Group 3)
Tuesday 20 February 2024
10:00 SGP v SRB (Group 7)
10:00 ITA v MAS (Group 5)
10:00 EGY v CRO (Group 8)
10:00 SWE v CAN (Group 7)
10:00 PUR v CUB (Group 5)
10:00 CZE v UKR (Group 8)
13:00 POR v KAZ (Group 6)
13:00 AUT v AUS (Group 6)
17:00 THA v CHI (Group 4)
17:00 IND v ESP (Group 1)
17:00 SVK v MEX (Group 3)
17:00 HUN v UZB (Group 1)
17:00 BRA v IRI (Group 2)
20:00 LUX v RSA (Group 2)
20:00 POL v NGR (Group 3)
20:00 USA v ALG (Group 4)
Wednesday 21 February 2024
10:00 Round of 24
17:00 Round of 16
Thursday 22 February 2024
10:00 Quarter-finals
17:00 Quarter-finals
Friday 23 February 2024
10:00 Semi-final 1
17:00 Semi-final 2
Saturday 24 February 2024
13:00 Final
How does the competition work? Are any Olympic places at stake?
The tournament sees 40 teams in both men's and women's competitions, split into eight groups of five with the winners progressing to the round of 16. The second and third-placed sides will enter the 'round of 24' phase to see who joins them.
There is then a tie of five single rubbers that will consist of best of five. The first team to three rubbers takes the encounter. Furthermore, the World Championships also sees eight Olympic quota sports up for grabs in Paris 2024.
The teams who reach the quarters and have not previously won quota berths, can qualify for the Paris event.
In the men's team event, quota spots have already been obtained by France (hosts), China, Australia, Sweden, Brazil, Canada and Egypt.
Women's quotas have already gone to France (hosts), China, Australia, Germany, the United States, Brazil and Egypt.
