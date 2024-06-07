Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors: How to watch Challenge Cup final live stream 2024
Rugby League's showpiece event at Wembley will be a cracker
History is what makes the Challenge Cup final so special and Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors in the 2024 edition will be no different. First contested in 1896, it's the oldest rugby competition (of either code) in the world and its spiritual home at Wembley makes it the jewel in the rugby league crown. Warrington and Wigan are two big-hitters, too, so here's where to watch Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors live streams online and free options.
|Date: Saturday, June 8
|Kick-off: 3.07pm BST / 10.07am ET / 7.07am PT / 12.07am AEST (Sun)
|FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch live streams: Kayo Sports (AUS)
Warrington last lifted the trophy in 2019 and are determined to make it into double figures with a victory on Saturday. Sat fourth in the Super League, the Wolves are ever-improving under former England international (in both codes) Sam Burgess and know they have one of the brightest young stars in the game on the wing. Josh Thewlis may only be 22 but this is his sixth season with the Wolves and he has eight tries in the league this term, while his place-kicking was central to the 46-10 semi-final defeat of Huddersfield. With Super League leaders St Helens disposed of in the last eight, they're excellent underdogs, too.
Joint top of the Super League, Wigan are in great form and will start as marginal favorites after beating the Wolves in the league last weekend 19-18. Try-scoring machine Liam Marshall again crossed the whitewash in that win (he has 13 in the league and another six in the Challenge Cup) and will again be a major threat. Matt Peet's Warriors have enjoyed an easier route to the final, beating Sheffield Eagles, Castleford and Hull KR by fairly wide margins, but the record 20-time winners know that counts for nought in a final.
There will also be an emotional start to proceedings, with kick-off delayed to 3.07pm local time to tribute to former Leeds Rhinos No7 Rob Burrow, a two-time former Challenge Cup winner, who lost his tragic battle with motor neurone disease last week. Follow our guide to watch a Warrington vs Wigan 2024 Challenge Cup final live stream from all over the world – including options to watch for free.
How to watch Challenge Cup final 2024 for free
The 2024 Challenge Cup final, Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors is being shown on BBC One in the UK.
Kick-off is set for 3.07pm BST on Saturday afternoon. The BBC's coverage starts at 2pm.
Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Challenge Cup final live stream via the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.
If you're a British resident traveling outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.
BBC iPlayer is a free service, though you should have a valid UK TV Licence to watch a Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors live stream, as these cover digital content consumption too.
Watch from anywhere with a VPN
If you're keen to watch a Warrington vs Wigan live stream but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to live stream 2024 Challenge Cup final from anywhere
How to watch FA Cup final in Australia
Fox League, available through Foxtel, has rugby league fans in Australia covered to watch a 2024 Challenge Cup final live stream. Coverage of Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now.
If you don't want a full Fox subscription, the most cost-efficient option is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports, which currently offers new users a FREE 7-day trial.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month).
Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.
The Challenge Cup final will begin at 12.07am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning, so get the coffee brewing.
Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.
