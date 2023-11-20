North Macedonia vs England live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier game online

North Macedonia vs England live stream

You can watch North Macedonia vs England for free on Channel 4 in the UK on Monday. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network. Soccer fans in India can tune into North Macedonia vs England live streams via Sony LIV, while in Australia it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch North Macedonia vs England are below.

North Macedonia vs England: match preview

England did not put in a great performance against Malta, but they still came out on top on Friday. It was another win at Wembley thanks to an own goal forced by Phil Foden and the customary contribution from Harry Kane. It means the Three Lions have not lost since the World Cup heartbreak to France almost a year ago.

Given his side has already qualified for Euro 2024, manager Gareth Southgate may look to make some changes. Even if he does, North Macedonia, ranked 66th in the world, should not pose a major threat. Fringe players like Connor Gallagher, Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer may get a chance to impress. Jarrod Bowen and Kieran Tripper will definitely not feature though, as both withdrew from the squad over the weekend due to injury and personal issues respectively.

The Three Lions won 7-0 when these two teams met for the reverse fixture in June. No doubt the home side will want to put on a better display in front of their own fans. They managed to hold Italy to a draw earlier in the qualifying campaign so cannot be completely dismissed, but the ability available to England should once again prove far too much.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a North Macedonia vs England live stream online and wherever you are.

How to watch North Macedonia vs England live streams in the UK for FREE

The great news for football fans in the UK is that North Macedonia vs England is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Italy free live stream from abroad. Coverage of North Macedonia vs England starts at 7pm GMT on Friday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Watch an North Macedonia vs England live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a North Macedonia vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

How to watch North Macedonia vs England: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

North Macedonia vs England kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday afternoon, and in the US the game is FREE on the Fubo Sports Network. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service Fubo. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website, or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and Fubo. The match will also be on Vix.

How to live stream North Macedonia vs England in Australia

In Australia, North Macedonia vs England is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEDT first thing on Tuesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

Fans can watch North Macedonia vs England on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.45am NZDT on Tuesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch North Macedonia vs England live stream in India

North Macedonia vs England is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions League and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.