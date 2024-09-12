How to watch World Series of Darts Finals 2024: free live stream and schedule
Michael van Gerwen aims to defend his title on home soil
The World Series of Darts Finals 2024 sees a host of the biggest names in the sport, including Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, descend on the AFAS Live concert hall in Amsterdam in a bid to win the prestigious title and a share of the £400,000 prize money.
Read on to find out how to get a World Series of Darts Finals live stream no matter where you are in the world — including ways to watch for FREE.
Date: Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15
Day one schedule: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11m PT / 4am AEST (Sep. 14)
Venue: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Free live stream: ITVX (UK)
Watch from anywhere:
Get ready for some epic tungsten tussles as 32 of the world’s best darts players compete across three days in the Netherlands. Last year's winner ‘Mighty Mike’ van Gerwen is back but faces some tough challengers. He begins his title defence against 2021 champion Jonny Clayton on Friday on a night that sees other top contenders in action.
Teenage sensation Luke Littler takes on Ross Smith, world No. 1 Luke Humphries plays New Zealand ace Haupai Puha and Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld plays Johan Engstrom. Two-time finalist Peter Wright, Australian Masters winner Gerwyn Price and US Masters champion Rob Cross will all be in action on Saturday before the quarters, semis and the final take place on Sunday.
With so much talent on display don’t be surprised to see heavy scoring, monster checkouts and maybe even a nine-darter. Here's where to watch World Series of Darts Finals live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
How to watch World Series of Darts Finals: live stream for FREE
The great news for darts fans in the UK is that the World Series of Darts Finals is set to be shown absolutely FREE on ITV4 and via the ITVX streaming service.
Away from the UK right now?
Use a VPN to watch World Series of Darts Finals free live stream from abroad
Coverage of the tournament starts at 6pm BST on Friday evening.
If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.
How to watch World Series of Darts Finals from outside your country
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the darts on your usual subscription?
You can still watch World Series of Darts Finals live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Can I watch World Series of Darts Finals 2024 for free outside of the UK?
Unfortunately, the vast majority of countries will not be broadcasting the World Series of Darts Finals. However, those in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can watch on the paid subscription service DAZN.
An annual subscription for DAZN in these countries works out at €29.99/month instead of €44.99/month for a monthly subscription.
Not at home right now? You can still follow the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Schedule of play
Friday September 13: 6pm BST
Boris Krcmar v Stephen Bunting
Gabriel Clemens v Damon Heta
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
Johan Engstrom v Raymond van Barneveld
Luke Littler v Ross Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
Luke Humphries v Haupai Puha
Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen
Saturday September 14: 11:45am BST
Keane Barry v Kevin Doets
Rhys Griffin v Jeff Smith
Daryl Gurney v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Gerwyn Price v Cameron Menzies
Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall
Rob Cross v Simon Whitlock
Wessel Nijman v Nathan Aspinall
Michael Smith v Jose de Sousa
Evening Session: 6pm BST
Van den Bergh/Dobey v Krcmar/Bunting
Littler/R Smith v Engstrom/Van Barneveld
Humphries/Puha v Clemens/Heta
Van Gerwen/Clayton v Noppert/Van Veen
Price/Menzies v Gurney/van Duijvenbode
Wright/Chisnall v Griffin/J Smith
Cross/Whitlock v Barry/Doets
M Smith/De Sousa v Nijman/Aspinall
Sunday September 15
Quarter-Finals from 11.45am BST
Semi-Finals & Final from 6pm BST
Disclaimer
