How to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024: live stream from Multan, team news

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match at Multan Cricket Stadium begins a three-match test series. The Second Test will also be at Multan, before the teams go to Rawalpindi for the Third Test which concludes on October 28, 2024.

Pakistan are on a run of poor home form. Since completing a 2-0 series victory against South Africa in February 2021, they have been winless across 10 home tests, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Bangladesh, a side to whom they had previously lost never lost a test match. Coach Jason Gillespie has urged consistency and discipline.

England last toured Pakistan in December 2022, a captivating series which was a triumph for the tourist’s attacking tactics – never more so than when scoring over 500 runs on the 1st day of the series and then winning the match through a bold declaration. Cricket fans the world over will be hoping to see a repeat of such gloriously exciting, dramatic cricket.

Here's where to watch Pakistan vs England streams online from anywhere.

Watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Oct 7-11

Pakistan vs England start time: 1am ET / 6am BST / 3pm AEST. Best streams Willow TV / Sling (US)

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the US

Pakistan vs England 1st Test at Multan 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the UK

Pakistan vs England is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month. Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of Pakistan vs England from Multan.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in Australia

The rights to this test series do not appear to have been bought for showing in Australia. But if you are travelling to Australia, you can access NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your subscription service while Down Under.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the Pakistan vs England test series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 Pakistan vs England series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Pakistan

PTV Sports will show coverage of the 1st Test between Pakistan and England for free. A-Sports and Ten Sports also have television broadcast rights to the series.

Can I watch Pakistan vs England for free? Yes! PTV Sports, in Pakistan, will be showing some of England's tour of Pakistan for free. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Pakistan vs England 1st Test at Multan 2024? The Pakistan vs England 1st Test takes place 1am ET / 6am BST / 3pm AEST on October 7-11.

Can I watch Pakistan v England on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What are the Pakistan vs England test squads? England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Bryson Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir. Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

What is the Pakistan v England vs team news? England captain Ben Stokes, who is in the tour party, has not yet fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of the recent series with Sri Lanka, so Ollie Pope will continue to stand in as captain. Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse makes his test debut aged 29.