How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball in the UK and abroad

Highlights of Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 will air for free on ITV1, ITVX and STV in the UK on Sunday, June 23 at 6.30 p.m. BST. If you’re currently travelling outside of the UK, you’ll want to download a VPN to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, June 23 Channel: ITVX Stream here: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Since it arrived kicking and screaming on the (mini) festival scene in 2009, Capital’s Summertime Ball has showcased almost every major pop act to bother the charts since, from Ed Sheehan and Harry Styles to Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

This year it was the turn of diminutive US singer Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie Edwards and emerging star Benson Boone, with a surprise turn from Natasha Bedingfield. However, it was left to multi-Brit Award winning South London singer Raye to steal the show.

Read on to find out how to watch the highlights, including sets from the likes of David Guetta, Aitch and Rudimental, from anywhere in the world...

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 airs on ITV1 and STV on Sunday, June 23 at 6.30 p.m. BST (1.30 p.m. ET/ 10.30 a.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on ITVX for FREE at the same time. ITVX is completely free-to-watch in the UK, live online or on-demand. But viewers do need a valid TV license to enjoy ITV content. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 on ITVX from abroad. Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

You can watch Capital’s Summertime Ball for free from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're traveling abroad, you won't be able to watch online or access ITVX as you would back home.

However, don't be deterred by geo-restrictions which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. You can circumvent geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use – and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball online from anywhere...

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITVX and start watching Capital’s Summertime Ball as if you were back at home.

