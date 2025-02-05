First trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth teases strong ties to 1993's Jurassic Park, and I can't help but wonder if another trip to Isla Nublar is on the cards

Jurassic World Rebirth will reunite with the film series' iconic T-Rex, albeit not the one we've seen before

The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has been released online

Rebirth will see Scarlett Johansson lead an all-star cast in a story set five years after Jurassic World Dominion

Universal's dinosaur-centric film series returns in theaters worldwide on July 2

The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has roared its way online. And I don't know about you, but I get the feeling that it'll be a return to form for Universal Pictures' dinosaur-starring movie series – and I'm not just saying that because of its clear ties to Jurassic Park.

Rebirth, which will be the seventh film in the sci-fi action film franchise, is aiming to, well, breathe new life into the multi-billion dollar-spinning movie brand after some not-so-well received instalments. Heck, you only needed to read my scathing review of Jurassic World Dominion for an example of how the franchise bag has been fumbled in recent times.

But I digress. You're here to watch Rebirth's first teaser, aren't you? Check it out below:

What is the plot of Jurassic World Rebirth?

Scarlett Johansson's Zora is Rebirth's protagonist (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Per a Universal press release, the latest film in the Jurassic series is set five years after the events of Dominion. Despite their attempts to co-exist with humanity, dinosaurs have struggled to adapt to planet Earth, especially from an ecological standpoint. Those that remain now populate various islands that sit close to or on the equator, due to how similar their climates are to weather conditions that existed tens and hundred of millions of years ago.

However, humans just don't know when to leave these fierce, skyscraper-sized reptiles alone. Indeed, the crux of Rebirth's plot is this: the DNA of the world's three biggest dinosaurs apparently hold the key to creating a life-saving drug that could benefit humanity for eons. Thus begins an expedition to an archipelago – one that housed a research facility for the original Jurassic Park (yep, the very one situated on Isla Nublar in Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic) – to track down these beasts and extract their genetic code.

Who's part of the Jurassic World Rebirth cast?

Mahershala Ali (center) is another big name actor attached to Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Jurassic film franchise is renowned for its star-studded casts. From the original trilogy's, erm, iconic trio of Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, to the first set of World movies that featured Marvel alumnus Chris Pratt and actor-turned-Star Wars director Bryce Dallas Howard and many more besides, A-listers have appeared in their droves to get their fill of these dinosaur action-driven flicks.

Jurassic World Rebirth has assembled its own cast of talented individuals, especially in front of the camera. Scarlet Johansson, who's best known for playing Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is one of the new movie's lead stars. In it, she'll play skilled covert ops expert Zora Bennett, who's enlisted by paleontologist Doctor Henry Loomis (Bridgerton alum Jonathan Bailey) and Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs (Anatomy of a Scandal's Rupert Friend) to lead said expedition.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is also on board as Duncan, Zora's most trusted lieutenant, as is Manual Garcia-Rulfo (star of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reuben, the father of a shipwrecked civilian family. Rounding out Rebirth's supporting cast are Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez) as Reuben's family, as well as Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Rebel Moon), who are Zora and Duncan's fellow operatives.

Gareth Edwards is on directing duties for the first entry in what's been planned as another Jurassic film trilogy. His filmmaking credits include 2014's Godzilla and 2023's The Creator, so he seems an ideal choice to bring sci-fi spectacle and deadly, titanic monsters to the big screen once more.

The latest Jurassic movie will make its theatrical debut in mid-2025 (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If you skipped over the bullet point list at the start of this article, Jurassic World Rebirth will bare its teeth in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

It won't be the only blockbuster to arrive that month, either. James Gunn's Superman movie, which marks the true beginning of the DC Universe (DCU) will take flight in cinemas globally just over a week later on July 11. Then, on July 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first Marvel Phase 6 film, will make its silver screen debut. Start saving your pennies now, everyone, because July is going to be an expensive one for all of us cinephiles.