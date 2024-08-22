How to watch F1 2024: live stream options, TV channels, Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2024 returns following the season's three-week summer break. The second half of the 2024 season starts at Zandvoort Circuit, which will host the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 2024 season has been a rollercoaster of unpredictability, drama, and intense competition, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Seven different drivers have won at least one Grand Prix this season.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has won the last three Dutch Grand Prix, but the Flying Dutchman will need to be at his best to ward off the chasing pack and win a fourth consecutive home race.

The 2024 F1 season is proving to be one of the best in years, with thrilling wheel-to-wheel action, so here's how to watch F1 2024 online from anywhere – starting with those FREE options.

How to watch F1 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates F1 Season: 29 Feb – 8 Dec

29 Feb – 8 Dec Next race: 23 – 25 August Best free streams Servus TV / ORF (Austria)

Can I watch F1 live streams for free? Yes! In some countries around the world, you can watch the 2024 F1 season for free. You can watch free F1 live streams of every F1 race in Austria or Luxembourg in 2024. Luxembourg's free-to-air channel RTL Zwee will show every race, while Servus TV and ORF share the rights in Austria. Furthermore, Belgium's RTBF airs the races shown on ORF, providing fans with another option to view F1 for free.

America's ABC network broadcasts select races for free. These races are typically in North, Central, and South America. Therefore, ABC will not broadcast the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, another option exists if you cannot access those free streams, particularly if you're on holiday or away from home.

Use a VPN to watch F1 2024 for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad.

How to watch F1 live streams in the US

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix will be live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the USA from 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT.

American sports network ESPN holds the exclusive US rights for every F1 race, qualifying, and practice session. All sessions are broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, and all races are available on ESPN+ as well.

ESPN's sister channel, ABC, will broadcast several select races free-to-air.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best option.

Sling Orange ($40/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $40/month) gets you NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets). Or, you can combine them both. The Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($70/month).

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Sling or Fubo from anywhere.

How to watch F1 2024 in the UK and Europe

Sky Sports is the exclusive home for every live F1 race, qualifying, and practice session. The Sky Sports F1 channel is available through traditional TV packages and Now. Now offers various options for viewers to purchase day passes (£14.99) or month-long passes (£34.99) for a Sky Sports channel.

Sky Sports customers can watch every session on mobile and tablet devices through the Sky Sports app.

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will provide highlights for every race and qualifying session throughout the 2024 season.

Across Europe, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia hold exclusive rights in Germany and Italy.

Sports broadcaster Viaplay owns the F1 rights across several European territories: Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

DAZN will broadcast F1 in Spain and Andorra. French network Canal+ shows every race, qualifying and practice session in France, and Portugal's Sport TV hold the same rights for Portuguese fans.

Official F1 2024 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ The F1 2024 broadcast rights for Africa belong to SuperSport. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the F1 2024 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ Canada In Canada, F1's broadcast rights are split between four different broadcasters. French-Canadian network RDS and terrestrial channel Noovo own the rights for the Quebec region. TSN serve the rest of Canada with English-language coverage. Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 F1 2024 across Latin America. However, some Latin American and South American countries do have their own individual rights. They are the following: Brazil In Brazil, TV Bandeirantes and Bandsports own the exclusive rights to every F1 session. Mexico Fox Sports Mexico is the TV rights holder for F1 in Mexico.

Europe

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ F1's European TV rights are shared across various broadcasters. Giants such as Sky, DAZN and Viaplay own rights across multiple territories, while other channels own rights for their respective nations. Some countries across Europe will also have some free F1 2024 coverage on their public national broadcasters, although, in most cases it will not be fully comprehensive. The national broadcasters with rights to air F1 on TV in Europe are as follows: Austria ORF and Servus TV in Austria will split free coverage of the 2024 F1 season between them. Belgium National broadcaster RTBF will have some F1 coverage on terrestrial TV. They share the rights with cable channel Play Sports. Bosnia and Herzegovina Subscription service Sport Klub broadcast F1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Free-to-air network Nova TV will provide some free F1 coverage in 2024. They share the Formula 1 rights with Diema Sport. Croatia You can watch F1 2024 on Sport Klub in Croatia. Cyprus F1 coverage in Cyprus is on subscription service Cytavision. Czechia Terrestrial network Nova has the F1 rights in Czechia. Denmark Danes can watch some free F1 coverage on TV 3. TV 3 share the rights with Viaplay. Estonia Go 3 network in Estonia provide some free-to-air coverage of F1. Viaplay share the rights with Go 3. Finland In Finland, V Sport 1 will have select free-to-air coverage of F1 in 2024. Viaplay is the main rights holder. France Terrestrial network Canal+ is the exclusive rights holder for F1 in France. Germany There is no free-to-air offering in Germany. Sky Deutschland owns exclusive rights to every race, qualifying and practice session. Greece Free-to-air network ANT1 will broadcast every session from the 2024 F1 season. Hungary State media station MTVA has the rights for the 2024 F1 season. Ireland Fans in Ireland can only watch F1 2024 on Sky Sports F1. Italy In Italy, Sky Italia is the exclusive home of F1. Kosovo Artmotion and Sport Klub share the F1 rights in Kosovo. There is no free-to-air offering. Latvia Go 3 Latvia will offer some free-to-air F1 coverage. They share the rights with Viaplay. Lithuania Go 3 Lithuania will broadcast some free coverage of the F1 2024 season. Netherlands Viaplay has the rights to broadcast F1 2024 in the Netherlands. Norway V Sport 1 and Viaplay hold the rights for F1 in Norway. There is no free-to-air offering. Poland You can only watch F1 in Poland on Viaplay. There is no free-to-air broadcaster. Portugal Cable channel Sport TV is the exclusive home of F1 in Portugal. Serbia SportKlub will show F1 in Serbia. Sweden Terrestrial channel TV10 will show some F1 coverage in 2024. They share the rights with Viaplay and V Sport Motor. Switzerland Switzerland's SRG SSR group will show free coverage of the 2024 F1 season in four languages across SRF (German), RTS (French) and RSI (Italian). Turkey beIN Sports own exclusive F1 coverage in Turkey. There is no free-to-air offering. Ukraine Setanta Ukraine will broadcast coverage of the 2024 F1 season. There is no free-to-air coverage. United Kingdom Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every race and qualifying session for the rest of the 2024 season. All broadcasts are available on-demand on All4.

Asia

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ China State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2024 F1 season. There will also be coverage aired on Tencent, Shanghai TV and Guangdong Television Channel. Hong Kong In Hong Kong, coverage is shared between beIN Sports and Now Sports. There is no free-to-air broadcaster in Hong Kong. India Over-the-top broadcaster FanCode owns the exclusive TV rights for F1 in India. Indonesia F1 coverage in Indonesia is only available on beIN Sports. Japan F1 rights in Japan are shared between free-to-air provider Fuji TV and DAZN. Philippines Viewers in the Philippines have plenty of options for watching 2024 Olympics Games with Cignal TV, PLDT, Smart ad TV5 all airing coverage from Paris. Singapore beIN Sports is the exclusive home of F1 in Singapore. There is no free-to-air broadcaster. South Korea South Korean subscription provider Coupang Play is the exclusive home of F1 in South Korea. There is no free-to-air provider. Thailand beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster for F1 in Thailand. There is no free-to-air coverage.

Oceania

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ Australia F1 coverage in Australia is available across various outlets. Fox Sports, Foxtel and streaming service Kayo will broadcast the remaining races of the 2024 season. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the TV rights holder for F1 in New Zealand. TVWAN Sports broadcast F1 across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the primary F1 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the F1 2024 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Israel Sports Channel / Sport 5 will host coverage of the 2024 F1 season in Israel.

In-flight

Click to see more F1 2024 streams▼ Want to watch F1 in in mid-air? The in-flight and in-ship rights to F1 2024 belong to Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra.

When does the 2024 F1 season resume? The F1 season resumes on August 25th, and finishes at Abu Dhabi on December 8th.

Can I watch the 2024 F1 season on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the Formula 1 news, highlights and clips on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@F1), Instagram (@F1), TikTok (@F1) and YouTube (@F1).