How to watch F1 2024: live stream options, TV channels, Dutch Grand Prix

How-to
By
published

Watch every minute of the 2024 Formula 1 season

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the 2024 F1 season
(Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Jump to:

F1 2024 returns following the season's three-week summer break. The second half of the 2024 season starts at Zandvoort Circuit, which will host the Dutch Grand Prix. 

The 2024 season has been a rollercoaster of unpredictability, drama, and intense competition, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Seven different drivers have won at least one Grand Prix this season. 

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has won the last three Dutch Grand Prix, but the Flying Dutchman will need to be at his best to ward off the chasing pack and win a fourth consecutive home race.

The 2024 F1 season is proving to be one of the best in years, with thrilling wheel-to-wheel action, so here's how to watch F1 2024 online from anywhere – starting with those FREE options.

How to watch F1 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • F1 Season: 29 Feb – 8 Dec
  • Next race: 23 – 25 August

Best free streams

Can I watch F1 live streams for free?

Yes! In some countries around the world, you can watch the 2024 F1 season for free.

You can watch free F1 live streams of every F1 race in Austria or Luxembourg in 2024. Luxembourg's free-to-air channel RTL Zwee will show every race, while Servus TV and ORF share the rights in Austria.

Furthermore, Belgium's RTBF airs the races shown on ORF, providing fans with another option to view F1 for free.

America's ABC network broadcasts select races for free. These races are typically in North, Central, and South America. Therefore, ABC will not broadcast the Dutch Grand Prix. 

However, another option exists if you cannot access those free streams, particularly if you're on holiday or away from home. 

Use a VPN to watch F1 2024 for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch F1 2024 streams

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch F1 live streams in the US

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix will be live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the USA from 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT.

American sports network ESPN holds the exclusive US rights for every F1 race, qualifying, and practice session. All sessions are broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, and all races are available on ESPN+ as well. 

ESPN's sister channel, ABC, will broadcast several select races free-to-air. 

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best option. 

Sling Orange ($40/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $40/month) gets you NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets). Or, you can combine them both. The Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($70/month).

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Sling or Fubo from anywhere.

How to watch F1 2024 in the UK and Europe

Sky Sports is the exclusive home for every live F1 race, qualifying, and practice session. The Sky Sports F1 channel is available through traditional TV packages and Now. Now offers various options for viewers to purchase day passes (£14.99) or month-long passes (£34.99) for a Sky Sports channel. 

Sky Sports customers can watch every session on mobile and tablet devices through the Sky Sports app. 

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will provide highlights for every race and qualifying session throughout the 2024 season. 

Across Europe, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia hold exclusive rights in Germany and Italy.

Sports broadcaster Viaplay owns the F1 rights across several European territories: Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

DAZN will broadcast F1 in Spain and Andorra. French network Canal+ shows every race, qualifying and practice session in France, and Portugal's Sport TV hold the same rights for Portuguese fans.

Official F1 2024 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

In-flight

When does the 2024 F1 season resume?

The F1 season resumes on August 25th, and finishes at Abu Dhabi on December 8th.

Can I watch the 2024 F1 season on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all the Formula 1 news, highlights and clips on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@F1), Instagram (@F1), TikTok (@F1) and YouTube (@F1).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tayyib Abu
Tayyib Abu

Tayyib Abu is a college football fanatic and sports writer from Newcastle, England. He has been reporting on college football, the NFL, Formula 1, and more for over four years. In that time he has contributed to a slew of sports titles, including Sportskeeda, DAZN, Squawka, and FanSided. He is a Lewis Hamilton fan and a huge Michigan Wolverines supporter. You can find him watching NFL and college ball most weekends, which means he knows all the best places to pick up an American sports live stream. 