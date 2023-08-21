Catch these 3 must-watch movies before they leave Netflix at the end of August

As the month draws to a close, the list of movies leaving Netflix in August has slimmed down to just a remaining few. Out of this batch, we’ve picked out three great films that you shouldn’t miss – no matter whether you’ve already seen them or not.

If you’re looking for something to watch on the best streaming service over the next week, then it’s worth considering the biographical drama Jobs, the action-thriller heist The Italian Job and the stunning romantic-drama If Beale Street Could Talk. All three are set to leave on August 31.

Nothing jumping out at you? Don’t worry. There are plenty of new Netflix movies that have been added to the streamer this month, including Lost in Translation, the Fast & Furious franchise and Heart of Stone, which was the most popular movie of the week .

Jobs

There’s no denying Steve Jobs' role in the Apple phenomena and how the iPhone changed the world. It can be easy to be completely in awe and fascinated by the person behind this revolutionary piece of tech, but Jobs was notoriously difficult to work with and his conflicts at Apple as well as in his personal life are revealing.

This biographical depiction of his life covers it all, from his days as a student dropout to the unveiling of the iPod. The movie is directed by Joshua Michael Stern, with Ashton Kutcher starring as Steve Jobs and Josh Gad staring as Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The Italian Job

Firstly, if you’re a fan of the original film of the same name, the 2003 remake isn’t “going to blow your doors off” but if you’re in need for an action and star packed blockbuster The Italian Job is sure to deliver.

The remake follows a similar gold heist and features an equally gripping yet modern take on the classic mini car chase through the beautiful Italian mountains. It also features a long list of Hollywood A-listers including Donald Sutherland, Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton and Jason Statham.

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk can be quite an emotionally challenging yet powerful film. It might be a little too long, but the incredible cast – it stars KiKi Layne and Stephan James – and great soundtrack help carry the story.

The movie follows the same plot of the 1974 novel by James Baldwin, which tells the love story of two childhood friends. Set against a backdrop of Harlem in the 1970s, this film is cinematically stunning – it was directed by Barry Jenkins who is also behind the equally as beautiful Moonlight.