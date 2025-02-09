'Big things happen': Drops of God star Fleur Geffrier pops the cork on the hit Apple TV Plus show's second season

Apple TV Plus' hidden gem Drops of God is as intoxicating as the show's wine-soaked premise. Once I had a taste of the drama, I couldn't wait to gulp down more, so it was music to my ears when I learned that Drops of God had been renewed for a second season.

Adapted from Tadashi Agi's hit manga series of the same name, Drops of God follows Camille Léger (Fleur Geffrier), the estranged daughter of famous wine aficionado Alexandre Léger (Stanley Weber). After her father's death, she discovers that he's left her an immense inheritance and travels to Tokyo to claim it.

There, she learns that she stands to inherit his extensive wine cellar thought to be the most important private collection in the world and worth over $100 million. But in order to get it, she must compete against her father's protégé Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita) in a series of challenges that involve identifying wines through sight, smell and taste.

Camille has since developed a physical aversion to alcohol after being intensely trained by her father as a little girl to have a refined palate. She embarks on a journey to overcome this problem, meanwhile Issei becomes convinced that he can't compete with Camille's genetic advantages and uses other methods to win as his family threaten to disown him.

Speaking to me before Drops of God won an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2024, leading star Fleur Geffrier spilled on what we can expect in season 2.

Major spoilers follow for Drops of God season 1.

A new bond

Drops of God is another stellar multilingual series that's up there with one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, Pachinko. The stunning landscapes, complex family dynamics and fractured personal lives of Camille and Issei are what make this French-Japanese drama so mesmerizing and well worth its flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. For fiery Camille, securing Alexandre's fortune is a way to prove herself in the world and confront her problematic past with her father. For reserved Issei, he wants to pursue his passion amid the mounting pressure he faces from his disapproving family.

But it's not just Alexandre's wine that connects them, it's the shocking secret that they are actually long-lost brother and sister is what brings them together. According to Fleur, this newfound relationship plays an integral role in Drops of God season 2, which sees Camille and Issei try to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre failed to discover. Their quest for answers will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, forcing them to face their inner demons and changing them forever.

Fleur revealed: "In season 1, Issei and Camille discover that they are brother and sister. In season 2, they try to be brother and sister somehow. They will have to spend some more time together and that's what I think is important. Still, we are traveling and discovering countries."

Big reveals

Importantly though, Fleur is hoping to see more of Camille and Issei's relationship in season 2 and shared how their conflicting personalities could cause some problems to arise during their globe-trotting mission.

"I'm hoping to see more [of their relationship] and how they handle this because they are very different somehow. They are from two very different countries, two different cultures and they have very different characters. So they're quite the opposite in the way they behave in life, in fact, a bit like Tomo and I in real life," she said. "I wanted to see a bit more of Issei in her life than in season 1 because he's very secretive, everything is inside and he doesn't show much emotion. What I wanted to see more of is how they handle their relationship, and they will have some fights and a lot of different moments."

The big reveal that Camille and Issei were half siblings was one of the most surprising twists that happened in season 1. While Alexandre referred to Issei as his "spiritual son," there was a lot more truth to it than the audience realized as his affair with Issei's mother came to light, who was a student he taught at the university in Japan.

I certainly wasn't expecting the bombshell while watching the show, so can we expect any more gasp-inducing revelations in season 2? Well, Fleur remained tight-lipped and didn't give much away, but did promise that there will be some big shocks. "Big things happen. I won’t say what but yes," she hinted.

Stepping back into Camille's shoes

Stepping back into the role of troubled Camille was no easy task for Fleur and the prospect of pushing the character even more in season 2 was "stressful" and "emotional" for her, especially since Camille has changed over time.

"It was stressful and emotional at the same time. Emotional because I was going back into her shoes and she was coming back to me. So I was happy to see her again and to see all the crew because everybody stayed from season 1. It's like a big Drops of God family. I was very happy to see Tomo again and I saw that we have way more scenes together than in season 1. So that was a very nice thing, but it's stressful at the same time because I never did a second season like this, pushing my character even more and it's three years later because we respected the time that passed by between the two shootings. The characters are the same, but a bit different because things happen to them and they change a little," Fleur told me.

Camille isn't the only character who has changed as she teased who might surprise us in the upcoming second installment. "Hirokazu, Issei’s father. You will meet everybody again, all the characters are coming back. They're all a bit different somehow."