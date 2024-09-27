'The intention was to be controversial': The Rings of Power's Robert Aramayo defends divisive season 2 scene between Elrond and Galadriel

Full spoilers immediately follow for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7.
Robert Aramayo has defended the controversial scene involving Elrond and Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2's seventh episode.
Speaking to me during season 2's 'Path to the Finale' press junket on September 25, Aramayo admitted that the sequence was meant to be intentionally provocative. However, The Rings of Power actor, who plays Elrond in the hit Amazon prequel show, suggested that his character had plenty of reasons for acting the way that he did.
The scene in question, which takes place in season 2 episode 7 – or, as it's known by its official title 'Doomed To Die' – sees Elrond kiss a chained-up Galadriel, with the latter being held prisoner by Adar and his orc army. Unsurprisingly, the moment has proven highly controversial, with The Rings of Power fans having had lots to say about Elron and Galadriel's kiss since the episode aired yesterday (September 26). Indeed, reactions have ranged from genuine surprise to outright anger, with a number of viewers claiming that, given Elrond ends up marrying Galadriel's daughter in the source material, it's not only incredibly awkward, but also sacrilegious.
Elrond kissing Galadriel??? What in the game of thrones is going on 😭 pic.twitter.com/JhVp5DoO2BSeptember 27, 2024
However, considering Elrond uses the kiss as a tactical ploy – he gives Galadriel a sigil pin during the smooch so she can free herself from handcuffs and chains later in the episode – some sections of The Lord of the Rings' global fanbase can see the reasoning behind his decision. And, as Aramayo confirmed during our chat, the kiss is nothing more than a diversion tactic to aid his long-time friend in her hour of need during the Prime Video show's latest chapter.
"That's definitely his motivation," Aramayo said when I asked him about his reading of the situation. "It's also a really heightened moment because Elrond thinks it's the last time he's ever going to see her, so it's emotional as well. But, the intention behind is exactly that – the controversy. It's the last thing that you would expect him to do in that moment and, if you're in a dangerous situation, surrounded by your enemies, doing something as shocking as that is going to disarm them. It's a good ploy on Elrond's part.
"It was a fun thing to talk about [with Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark, and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay] as well. They [Payne and McKay] have had some really interesting things to say about how elves express love in this world. We've had some really fascinating conversations about that throughout, so it was a really interesting thing to do on the day."
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The way this kiss between Elrond and Galadriel wasn’t necessarily romantic and it was just a coy to give her the lock pick was smart 👌🏽 it also was a way to say goodbye to each other 😢#TheRingsOfPower #TROPspoilers pic.twitter.com/WfF1a92T8LSeptember 26, 2024
Benjamin Walker, who plays High King Gil-galad and whom I interviewed alongside Aramayo, added: "It's also a life and death situation for Elrond. It's a Hail Mary pass. But, you know, it's also an imposition of our viewership, in being human, that we impose our interpretation of what a kiss means for another species, albeit a fictional and immortal one. What would a kiss mean to them? I think that's a really interesting way to look at it."
Quite right, Mr. Walker. I'll be bringing you plenty more exclusive coverage around one of the best Prime Video shows' season 2 finale, which airs on Thursday, October 3. So, be sure to check back in with me on TechRadar for lots more insight from the series' cast.
You might also like
- 'The most ambitious thing we've attempted': The Rings of Power creators on the year-long journey to bring season 2's Siege of Eregion sequence to life
- What are the Silmarils and Morgoth's crown in The Rings of Power season 2? The Lord of the Rings' magical artefacts explained
- 'I haven't felt this much hatred for a fictional character': The Rings of Power fans are furious with season 2's slimiest individual, and it's not even Sauron
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.