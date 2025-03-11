Picture This is Prime Video's #1 movie, but it hasn't captured everyone – here are 3 more rom-coms to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
A rom-com that's not so picture perfect with the critics
Romantic movies seem to be having a renaissance on Prime Video, with Picture This, My Fault: London and You're Cordially Invited all making it onto the streamer's top 10 movies list over the past few weeks.
New Prime Video movie Picture This is currently the most-watched movie in the US (at the time of writing) and features Bridgerton star Simone Ashley back as a romantic lead in the role of struggling photographer Pia. In the rom-com, Pia receives a prediction: true love and career success await in her next five dates. With her sister's wedding coming up and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears and throws her love life into chaos.
Picture This doesn't make it as one of the best Prime Video movies with its 52% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, but it's clear that the audience are still enjoying it with its significantly higher score of 71%. Whether Picture This failed to capture you or not, I recommend checking out these three rom-coms next.
The Big Sick
- RT score: 98%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 120 minutes
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)
Written by married couple Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick is based on their real-life relationship, with Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan bringing their love story to life on the big screen. The Big Sick follows Kumail and Emily (Zoe Kazan), an interracial couple who struggle with a culture clash. When Emily falls seriously ill and is placed in an induced coma, Kumail is forced to face her feisty parents, his family's expectations, and his true feelings. I think The Big Sick is one of the best rom-coms out there with its funny and charming commentary on love, family, and friendship.
I Want You Back
- RT score: 87%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 117 minutes
- Director: Jason Orley
- Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)
I Want You Back stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as Peter and Emma, two recently-dumped strangers who team up to sabotage their exes new relationships and win them back for good. TechRadar contributor Tom Bedford has revealed exactly why you should watch I Want You Back where he declared: "I hate myself for not seeing it sooner. I'm imploring you, don't not sleep on this, watch it as soon as you can."
The Other Zoey
- RT score: 86%
- Age rating: PG-13
- Length: 90 minutes
- Director: Sara Zandieh
- Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)
In The Other Zoey, smart computer major Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford) thinks she has love all worked out. However, her life is soon turned upside down when Zach (Drew Starkey) gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend, who is coincidentally named Zoey as well. Before she can reveal the truth, she meets Zach's cousin Miles (Archie Renaux) and develops feelings for both of them. The Other Zoey is a familiar but wholesome tale of unexpected romance that provides some much-needed comfort viewing.
