5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and more this week (November 18)

Yes, it’s true: Amazon Freevee is being shut down due to the increasing popularity of Prime Video's ad-supported tier. But don’t despair! The streamer’s entire content library is heading to a new 'Watch for Free' section of Prime Video, so you’ll still be able to enjoy the likes of Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy in 2025 and beyond without forking out for a subscription.

Of course, Amazon Freevee isn’t (or wasn’t) the only destination for free-to-stream films and TV shows, and below, I’ve rounded up five of the best movies to watch on the Tubi, Pluto TV, and more of the best free streaming services this week.

Saving Private Ryan (Pluto TV)

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Release date: July 1998

RT Score: 94%

Length: 170 minutes

Director: Chris Columbus

Main cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore

Has there ever been a better war movie than Saving Private Ryan? The visceral World War II epic remains the most realistic portrayal of combat in cinema history. It's one of Steven Spielberg's best movies, and it’s now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Loosely based on a handful of true stories and set during the Normandy invasion of 1944, the film follows a group of soldiers – led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) – who are tasked with locating and bringing home a young Private (Matt Damon) whose brothers have been killed in action. Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, and Barry Pepper count among Saving Private Ryan’s stellar supporting cast.

Mrs Doubtfire (Tubi – leaving soon)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Release date: November 1993

RT Score: 71%

Length: 120 minutes

Director: Chris Columbus

Main cast: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein

Don’t be fooled by the 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating (it's based on only 55 reviews from critics): Mrs Doubtfire is a family classic that’s perfect for this month’s cozy autumnal evenings.

Helmed by Home Alone and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus, Mrs Doubtfire centers on a recently divorced actor (Robin Williams) who disguises himself as an elderly female housekeeper as a means of staying close to his children in suburban San Francisco. Rest assured: that synopsis makes the movie sound creepier than it actually is.

Inception (Pluto TV – leaving soon)

Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: July 2010

RT Score: 87%

Length: 148 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

Main cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard

In any respectable ranking of director Christopher Nolan’s filmography, the acclaimed director’s 2010 thriller Inception – which is leaving Pluto TV soon – should sit near the top of the pile.

This mind-bending movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a talented “extractor” who steals corporate information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. His skills are put to the test when he’s tasked with planting – rather than stealing – an idea in the mind of a powerful businessman’s son. Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy also star in Inception, which is indisputably one of the best films of the 2010s.

The Jackal (Tubi – leaving soon)

The Jackal Official Trailer #1 - Bruce Willis Movie (1997) HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: November 1997

RT Score: 24%

Length: 124 minutes

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

Main cast: Bruce Willis, Richard Gere, Sidney Poitier, Diane Venora

The Eddie Redmayne-starring adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 novel The Day of the Jackal is now streaming on Peacock, but you’ve only got a few weeks left to catch the Bruce Willis-starring adaptation of the same story, which is leaving Tubi soon.

Starring Willis in the titular role, The Jackal follows an incarcerated IRA sniper (Richard Gere) who is released from prison on the condition that he helps find and kill an international hitman operating under the codename "the Jackal". This action-packed thriller was panned by critics upon its release in 1997 but performed well at the box office (or at least well enough to warrant another adaptation of the same novel in 2024).

It’s a Wonderful Life (Hoopla, Plex, Amazon Freevee)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 1946

RT Score: 94%

Length: 131 minutes

Director: Frank Capra

Main cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell

It’s almost December, which means it’s time to dust off those Christmas decorations and hit ‘play’ on your annual Christmas watchlist. And what better movie to start with then It’s a Wonderful Life?

Now streaming for free on Hoopla, Plex, and Amazon Freevee (which will continue operating until its fully shuttered in a few weeks’ time), this 1946 classic stars James Stewart as a suicidal businessman who comes to realize how many lives he’s touched when an angel visits him from heaven. It’s a Wonderful Life is basically A Christmas Carol for the 20th century, and necessary viewing for all festive film fans.