2 of the best Lego Star Wars specials will be available to stream for free on YouTube soon

There’s no sugarcoating this one: Star Wars just gave fans a fantastic, amazing, and epic – yes, all three – holiday surprise. Two of the most iconic and well-received Lego Star Wars specials are dropping for free on YouTube, meaning you’ll be able to watch them without paying anything.

Star Wars is wasting no time. Right now, you can watch the iconic Lego Star Wars Holiday Special from 2020 for free on YouTube – specifically, the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. Just like the original from 1978, this Lego take will have a long list of Star Wars characters celebrating ‘Life Day.’ Expect to see Rey, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Finn, C3P0, R2D2, and countless others.

It’s also a good length – just over 45 minutes – and is free for a limited time. So, if you were looking for a great film to watch with the whole family this Thanksgiving or later this holiday season, you’re in luck. You can find it on YouTube here, but if you have a smart TV or one of the best streamers hooked up, you can also watch it on a bigger screen.

As soon as you hit play, you’ll pick shortly after the events of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and go on an adventure with Rey as you encounter countless greats from the series, and just wait for ‘Life Day.’ That’s all I will say.

And while not available immediately, arriving in just a few short days on December 5, 2024, is a more recent release that has won fans over. The four-part series – LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – will arrive for free on YouTube and answer the ‘What If…” question of Star Wars. Much like how you can create whatever you want with Lego bricks, this series really does rebuild the galaxy in some delightfully fun ways. You’ll encounter the long-rumored but never actually shown ‘Darth Jar Jar’, a Luke Skywalker that didn’t leave Tatooine, and a version of Darth Vader who never went to the dark side.

Both the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are just plain fun to watch, and it’s a big win that we’re getting access to them for free this holiday season. I, for one, hope it’s a trend that Lucas Film continues, and that Disney Plus might potentially copy for other properties.

In the meantime, sit back, fill up a glass with blue milk, and enjoy the Holiday Special. And once you're done with that why not take a look at all the new Star Wars movies and Disney Plus shows to watch next.

