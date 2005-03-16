Nikon Coolpix 4800

Hands up - who binned their iPod earphones to avoid muggers half-inching their 20GB of Celine Dion? These are paranoid days, friends, and security-conscious photographers could do a lot worse than investing in this Nikon.

After all, with its modest four-megapixel chip and a design so old-school it'll make you worry about being caned for forgetting your Latin prep, it's not going to be on many miscreants' wish lists.

But the 4800 isn't all cheap silver plastic and chunky grips. Much of its bulk is taken up by a powerful 8.3x zoom lens and a usable 1.8-inch LCD. That big lens zooms quickly but makes a bit of a whine, much like we did when it kept failing to focus in dim conditions or with moving subjects.

Although it has continuous autofocusing (where the lens is always trying to keep your picture sharp), you can only access the feature when shooting movie clips or in some of the excellent scene and assist modes. These do everything from providing outlines for portraits to tweaking focus, sensitivity and exposure settings, and are well worth exploring if you're a novice snapper.

Image quality is generally up to Nikon's usual high standards, but this model does produce lots of ugly digital noise when shooting at anything above ISO 50 sensitivity - this isn't a camera for low-light photography.

Flash and movie modes are okay, but with its only average performance and handling, this product will struggle against similarly priced and specced offerings such as Canon's PowerShot S1 and Fujifilm's FinePix S7000.