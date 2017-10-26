Why bother with separate video downloading, editing and converting tools when you can get them all in one handy bundle? For speed and simplicity, this package is hard to beat.

You could download a separate video converter, downloader, editor, screen capture tool and slideshow program – or you could get them all in one with Apowersoft Video Converter Studio.

Apowersoft Video Converter Studio Where to buy: https://www.apowersoft.com/video-converter-studio.html Price: US$79.95/£72.36/AU$124.40 (lifetime) US$39.95/£36.16/AU$51.80 (yearly) US$59.95/£45.21/AU$93.29 (unlimited – all Apowersoft products for one year) Developer: Apowersoft Operating system: Windows, macOS

As its name implies, this suite's key feature is its video conversion tool, which makes it easy to process even huge batches of files.

The process can be as simple or complex as you like. At its most basic, you can simply select the videos to convert, pick one of the preset output formats optimized for specific devices and sites, click 'Convert' and let the software handle the rest.

Alternatively, you can delve into the advanced options and tweak settings including codecs, frame rate, resolution, bitrate and sample rate. The software can merge several videos into a single file, and shut down your PC automatically once it's finished.

There’s a huge set of video formats to choose from (not just the standard MP4, MKV, AVI and MOV). You can also strip the sound from a video and save it as an audio file – ideal for music videos.

That's not all – you can also use the built-in editing tool to trim, crop, rotate and flip, adjust colors and speed, and add watermarks and captions. The editor is very easy to use, with an intuitive system of sliders that requires no prior experience.

This isn’t just a converter though – you also get a great video downloader. Just copy a video’s URL from your web browser, paste it into the box provided, select a video file format and click ‘Add to download’. Once all your videos are queued up, you can grab them all with a single click.

Video Converter Studio includes a convenient editing tool for refining your clips

There’s also a screen recorder for capturing a selected region, the full screen, the area around your mouse (ideal for software tutorials) or footage from your web camera, plus an excellent slideshow tool for transforming a set of photos into a great looking presentation.

If you’re not sure if you want to commit to a paid plan, Apowersoft Video Converter Studio is available as a three-day trial. During this trial period output is restricted to a third of the original file length, you can only record for three minutes, and saved videos will be watermarked. All these limitations are lifted once you subscribe, and you'll receive free updates and technical support.

User experience

Apowersoft Video Converter couldn't be easier to use, and it's hard to overstate the convenience of having five tools bundled into one package.

The only sticking point is Apowersoft Video Converter’s video detector, which is designed to automatically download videos from sites opened in Firefox, Internet Explorer and Chrome. It’s an interesting idea and has the potential to be a real time-saver, but it can’t download from sites that use HTTPS (which is nearly all of them these days) unless the browser traffic is decrypted. This can be an awkward process, and means you lose a layer of security.

That’s a relatively minor gripe, though – the detector would be a handy bonus, but it’s far from essential. In all other respects, Apowersoft Video Converter Studio is a superb suite of video and photo tools.

