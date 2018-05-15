You'll be able to watch the Champions League final for free on YouTube

There's a summer of football ahead with the World Cup just around the corner. But before we get to the tournament to end all tournaments, there are still two big events on the football calendar in the shape of the Europa cup final and Champions League final.

And, thanks to BT Sport, you'll be able to watch both matches for free online.

Atletico Madrid take on Marseille in Lyon on Wednesday 16 May for the Europa Cup final, while the Champions League final takes place on Saturday 26 May between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The matches will be to stream for free to watch on YouTube in 4K at youtube.com/btsport, and through the BT Sport app and btsport.com.

BT Sports subscribers of course will be able to watch on their paid-for platform of choice, too, along with 360-degree highlights on the app throughout the game