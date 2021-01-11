Xiaomi Black Shark 4 gaming phone is launching soon, with super-fast charging

One of the next big phone launches could be the Black Shark 4, as the upcoming gaming phone from the Xiaomi sub-brand has been confirmed, with a few details on the handset teased too.

This comes from Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou, who posted on Weibo (the Chinese social media platform) teasing the upcoming phone with a poster. As well as telling us the Black Shark 4 is 'coming soon', some specs of the phone are revealed.

The most important thing the poster does is confirm the name as the 'Black Shark 4' - although it's the successor to the Black Shark 3, so such a name seems obvious, Chinese companies sometimes skip the number 'four' due to its pronunciation being similar to 'death' in Mandarin (many buildings skip fourth floors too).

A full charge in 15 minutes

The Black Shark 4 will come with super-fast 120W charging and a battery size of 4,500mAh, and according to the poster, this charging speed will power the phone from empty to full in under 15 minutes.

That's incredibly fast charging, a spec few phones match and none beat. As with other gaming phones with fast charging, it's likely we'll see this powering achieved with multiple USB-C ports to plug in the device, though technically it's possible with just one.

We don't know anything more about the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 just yet, and the poster doesn't detail a release date. Yuhzou's Weibo post mentions 'Black Shark products', which could be a reference to a Pro model, or gaming accessories, or just a machine translating error.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 launched in March 2020, so we're expecting to see the Black Shark 4 around March 2021 - this tease seems a bit early in that case, but maybe it'll come along sooner.