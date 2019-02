We gave the Logitech T650 Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad four stars out of five in our review, and praised it for being "fast and responsive." It turns Windows 8 into a vastly superior experience, and right now you can pick it up from Amazon for less than half price at just £30.69 - that's a saving of almost £40! Don't miss out: buy it now and make the most of your Windows 8 devices.