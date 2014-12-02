Cyber Tuesday Deals: TomToms, TVs, Games, DAB radios and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone now but competition at online retailers is still very tough. And of course, cyber week continues!

This all means lots more great deals to be had between now and Christmas.

And how's this for an excellent Christmas present? A 24-inch Samsung TV available at Currys for just £129.99. Absolutely perfect for a bedroom screen or a TV for the kitchen.

Today's deals...

Digital radios are always a great present and Pure are the best in the business. The Pore One Classic Series II portable DAB/FM radio is now available on Amazon for just £29.97.

Portable storage is in high demand these days - everyone needs it! This high capacity 2TB Seagate portable hard drive is just £59.99 at Currys at the moment.

You must know someone who'd like this one. Every Harry Potter movie on Blu-ray at Amazon for just £16.99.

Know someone who's always getting lost? Maybe getting them a sat nav for Christmas would be a good idea. The TomTom Start 25 5-inch sat nav is currently £10 off at Halfords - you pay just £89.99.

It's December now so it's time to put up the Christmas tree! Avoid the hassle of lugging a real one into your living room by picking up a nice artificial one. The 7.6ft Classic Eiger Chritstmas tree is currently just £38 at B&Q.

MORE CYBER TUESDAY DEALS

Breaking Bad: The Complete Series [DVD] - £40.00

Assassin's Creed: Unity Bastille Edition PS4 / Xbox one £36.99 @ Amazon

Pre-order Halo 5: Guardians £39 @ amazon.co.uk

Far Cry 4 Kyrat Edition - Xbox One and PS4 £44.99 @ Amazon

Fujifilm S8650 16MP Bridge Camera - Red - £99.99

HGST 4TB Touro Desk USB 3.0 5400RPM 3.5" Desktop Hard Drive - £99.99

Draper 43853 4-Piece Funnel Set - £0.96

SAMSUNG T24D391 24" LED TV - White - £129.99

Count Duckula - The Complete Collection [DVD] [1988] - £9.99

Falk Excavator Power Shift L100 Sit and Ride (2-5 years) - £45.61

Google Nexus 5 (16GB, White) - £239.99

De'Longhi F26237 Deep Fryer with Total Clean System - £29.99