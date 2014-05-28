Google to host UK's first ever live ad break to push Play Music store

Google has struck upon a novel, and indeed unprecedented way to push its Play Music store by hosting Britain's first ever live, televised commercial break.

The online giant is commandeering the airwaves to live stream a performance of Sam Smith's Safe With Me track from a concert at London's Roundhouse venue in Camden.

The show will air for the full three minutes of commercial interruption during Alan Carr's Chatty Man show on Channel 4 on Friday night.

Smith said he's really scared because the timing has to be right, Google says its the perfect way to imprint Play Music on the brains of UK music fans. Let's hope everything is alright on the night, eh?

More blips

These blips are not commercials, neither are they live, but we think you'll like 'em...

Via AdAge