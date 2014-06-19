Buy a Panasonic 39-inch LED TV for just £279 at Amazon today

Trending
If the 2014 World Cup wasn't enough of a reason to splash out on a new TV, then a 39-inch TX-39A400B LED from Panasonic for just £279 might be the thing that persuades you.

Amazon is running a flash sale on this 2014 full HD model, probably just until the end of today (although that's not confirmed) so don't hang about if you like the look of it.

As is becoming all too common the displayed RRP of £499 is inflated: this TV usually costs around £329 at other retailers. But that's still a big fat £50 saving when you buy one for the knock-down price of £279.

