Windows 10 approaches 700 million active devices

Microsoft has announced that there are currently almost 700 million Windows 10 connected devices.

The most popular PC operating system seems to be showing no sign of slowing down any time soon. Just last year at Build 2017, Microsoft announced that there were 500 million monthly active devices. More recently in November 2017, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed there were 600 million active Windows 10 devices during the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

While the figure is impressive for an operating system first introduced three-years-ago, 2018 is also the year in which Microsoft originally predicted it would see one billion devices running Windows 10.

Of course, Microsoft revised its goal in July 2016 and only said it expects "it will take longer than FY18 for us to reach our goal of 1 billion monthly active devices." Exactly how much longer remains to be seen though.