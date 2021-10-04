Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are all down - here's what we know so far

Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Facebook Messenger are all experiencing outages right now. Many around the world are struggling to connect to Facebook's services.

We've spotted problems with each of these apps, and the desktop services for each of Facebook's platforms. DownDetector - a website that tracks outages of online services - also shows that each of these service is struggling right now.

There's currently no way to avoid the issues, so you'll just have to wait until they've been solved to reconnect to WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

We've yet to hear a reason for the outage, but we'll update here when we know more.

Facebook hasn't yet acknowledged the problem on any of its social media channels, but that's likely because a lot of them aren't running right now. There's currently no update on Facebook's Twitter account.

March and April 2021 saw a major outage where each of these services was down for over half an hour each time. It may be a similar issue, as it is impacting the same series of Facebook owned apps and services.

Last time we saw far more services impacted by the outage, and at the time of writing this seems to be limited to just Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Developing...