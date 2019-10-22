Dark mode for WhatsApp: everything you need to know

Since the launch of Android 10 and iOS 13, both of which feature their own system-wide dark modes, developers have been rushing to create dark versions of their apps. Google Chrome, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter all have smart dark options available, but so far WhatsApp has remained pale and interesting. That all looks likely to change, though.

Dark mode for WhatsApp is expected to arrive very soon, and although it's not yet available to try, we have some idea of what the updated app will look like when it begins rolling out to our phones.

What to expect

According to WABetaInfo, which specializes in dissecting WhatsApp beta releases, the app's developers are currently working on a dark mode for its iOS and Android apps, and optimizing the new design before its release.

It looks like the new color scheme will be mainly dark blue rather than black or gray, and will be activated automatically if you've selected your phone's system-wide dark mode. The app's splash screen is also expected to be darkened, which will avoid the problem some apps have where a person using dark mode is startled by an unexpected burst of white light

WhatsApp's sticker and emoji menus have been updated with dark backgrounds, and developers have been hard at work adapting the app's signature message bubbles to suit the new look.

We could also see a handful of other new features arriving along with dark mode, including self-destructing messages that are deleted after a certain period of time. Based on leaked screengrabs, it looks as though you'll be able to set messages to be erased after a period between five minutes and an hour.

Rival messaging apps Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Signal already offer a similar feature, so it's an overdue addition to WhatsApp.

Beta releases have also revealed a new option that will allow you to completely hide updates from muted contacts. Currently, if you mute a contact, their updates will appear grayed out, but still visible. When the new update rolls out, you'll be able to hide them fully, and only see them if you choose to.

When it's coming

We don't yet know; WhatsApp's developers don't appear to be in any hurry to complete and release the app's dark mode, and have yet to reveal when the option will become available.

When WhatsApp finally receives its dark makeover, we'll provide full instructions explaining how to activate it and start messaging in style.