Welcome to TRG - our brand-new gaming site

Today is an incredibly exciting day – we're officially launching TechRadar Gaming or, as it'll more colloquially be known, TRG.

In the years I've been in charge of TechRadar I've watched our gaming coverage grow from tiny stories (like talking about Xbox Live games on Windows Phone in 2010) to this year, where we found ourselves getting articles in from swathes of talented journalists talking about all kinds of fascinating things in the world of gaming, led by our own Vic Hood, Adam Vjestica and Gerald Lynch (and a whole host of other TechRadar writers who have managed to smuggle in great gaming articles too).

We were the site that broke the news that the KFConsole was actually real. We've been at the forefront of the PS5 restock saga (after being the web's primary resource for information on the console before it launched) and we've spent countless hours delving deep into games like Battlefield 2042, and spent more time than most sorting fact from fiction on upcoming titles like Breath of the Wild 2.

And that doesn't even touch on our widely-read best PS5 games, best Switch games, or a whole ream of other guides that have helped millions of readers play the games they love.

So... what are you doing?

With all that in mind, we decided that the time was right to level up – that's where TRG comes in.

We know modern gamers sweat the details – and that leads to questions. We’re here to answer those questions and entertain you at the same time.

We’re going to marry our current expertise in hardware reviews, gaming guides, and insightful how-to content with a new suite of incredibly exciting writers that know how to help you succeed.

So if you want to know about the differences between HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1, are struggling to beat a tricky boss in Elden Ring, or want to extract the most performance from your graphics card, we’re here to tell you what you need to know.



We'll cover the latest gaming hardware and accessories, too, like the Analogue Pocket and best keyboards for gamers, help you find all the PS5 and Xbox Series X games with 120fps support, and explore everything there is to know about the latest titles, like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Halo Infinite.

TRG will also be the home of hard-hitting, no-nonsense op-eds. We recently spoke about how the Xbox Series S is a next-gen console once and for all, and why we're giving Breath of the Wild one more chance.

You'll also find fascinating interviews with industry greats, like when we spoke to Tim Schafer about Psychonauts 2, or got the scoop on some early info about Konami's eFootball 2022.

This is just the very small first step though as we exit our beta phase – there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to build a first-rate gaming team to support the amazing work our current writers and editors are already doing – I'm sorry I can't tell you about it all right now, but suffice to say: I'm excited.

So stay tuned – we'll have several announcements in the coming weeks to share with you, and I really hope you enjoy joining us as we turn TechRadar's gaming channel into something that stands alone: TRG.