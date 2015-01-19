Today is your last chance to buy Google Glass

Last week we brought you news that Google Glass as we know it is done, with Google confirming it will end its Explorer program so it can "focus on what's coming next."

Google will stop producing the wearable in its current form, but says it remains committed to eventually releasing a consumer version.

When the next version of Glass will appear is anyone's guess - all we know right now is that today (January 19) is the last day that you'll be able to buy Glass vers.1 from the Play Store.

Come tomorrow we'll no doubt see eBayers hiking up the price beyond its current value, so if you really fanmcy becoming a last-minute Explorer, we'd suggest you head over to the Play Store now.