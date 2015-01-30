Google is hitting the 'reset' button on Glass after disappointing response

Google's latest earnings call was a mixed bag, containing some impressive financial figures and some bleak reflections on Google Glass.

Speaking during the call, Google's chief financial officer Patrick Pichette admitted that Glass hadn't had the impact Google had hoped it would, adding that the company would "reset" its strategy with the wearable.

"In other cases, when teams aren't able to hit hurdles, but we think there's still a lot of promise, we might ask them to take a pause and take the time to reset their strategy, as we recently did in the case of Glass," he said. "And in those cases where a project doesn't have the impact we hoped for, we do take the tough calls. We make the decision to cancel them, and you've seen us do this time and time again."

Google recently announced that it was to end the Glass Explorer program, with Nest CEO Tony Fadell to overtake the project.

The company is expected to release a second-generation Glass in the future, but how radically different it will be is anyone's guess right now. Something that doesn't look quite so ridiculous would be a start.