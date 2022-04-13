Using a PS5 controller on PC is about to get easier

Audio player loading…

PC players have been able to use DualSense controllers to play their favorite games for some time now, but if you’ve ever wanted to update Sony’s two-toned pad, that’s not been possible unless you owned a PS5.

Currently, there’s no official method of updating your PS5 controllers on PC or Mac, which is a shame as the DualSense has received several updates since launch. However, a new leak suggests that’s about to change.

Spotted by ResetEra, a now-deleted user license agreement was found on Sony’s website for a ‘DualSense Firmware Updater,” which has been preserved through a Google cache. It’s mostly filled with the usual legal terms, but this agreement explicitly mentions a Windows and MacOS version application.

There’s no release date mentioned, though the document is dated April 2022, so we’re hopeful it’ll launch soon.

Numerous players have expressed hope that Sony will release a wireless PC adapter for the DualSense, similar to the DualShock 4. Presently, you can use DualSense wirelessly if your PC supports Bluetooth connections but otherwise, you’re stuck with a wired connection. Worse still, you can only enjoy the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers if it’s plugged in as wireless doesn’t support these features.

Increased PC support isn’t surprising given Sony’s recent push toward the platform. Big releases like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn have already made the jump, with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the way. If the Nvidia GeForce Now leak that we saw back in September is correct – which has become increasingly accurate – expect other big names like Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Ghost of Tsushima, and more to join them.

Right now, a small selection of PC games support the DualSense’s advanced features. Recent heavy-hitters like GhostWire: Tokyo, Rainbow Six Extraction, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade all feature DualSense support, but it’s still rare. Nevertheless, being able to update the DualSense, even if you don’t own ar PS5, is good news.

Updating your DualSense on PS5

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Hopix Art)

If you’re playing on PS5, updating your PS5 controller is a straightforward process. Major PS5 firmware updates usually include a DualSense update too, so don’t delay in downloading them. Once installed and you’ve restarted your console, you'll get an on-screen prompt asking you to update the DualSense in use. Alternatively, you can delay this prompt by 24 hours, if you have limited time to play.

Simply connect the DualSense to your PS5 via a USB-C charging cable, press ‘Update Now’, and follow the on-screen prompts. Once finished, unplug the controller and you’re good to go.

If you’d like to check the DualSense is up to date manually, you can go to Settings > Accessories > Controllers. Once there, you’ll see ‘Wireless Controller Device Software’, which tells you if it’s up to date.