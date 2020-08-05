These are the best deals from Amazon SG's National Day sale

To celebrate National Day in Singapore, Amazon is offering up to a staggering 55% off on a number of terrific tech items from brands such as Sony, Corsair, Roccat, AKG, Samsung and more! You better move fast, though – Amazon's National Day Sales end on August 9.

While you can check out the full list of items over at Amazon's National Day Sale page, we've taken the liberty of hand-picking some of the best tech discounts on offer, which you can find below. They include such items as headphones, smartphones, gaming mice, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB | SG$182 (RRP SG$218; save SG$36) If you're looking for a slick memory kit for DDR4 systems, Corsair's Vengeance 32GB LPX module now available at an equally slick price. Boasting a pure aluminum heat spreader for faster heat dissipation and cooler operation, the Vengeance LPX is ideal for those after a bit of overclocking headroom in their gaming machines. Usually priced SG$218, Corsair's Vengeance LPX has been discounted to just SG$182, saving you SG$36 off the RRP. Best of all, it's available in a variety of colours. View Deal

Roccat Kone Aimo | SG$35.20 (RRP SG$115; save SG$79.80) A slick and stylish gaming mouse, the Roccat Kone Aimo boasts the renowned company's gorgeous Aimo illumination system that provides state-of-the-art lighting that reacts to your other devices in a fluid manner. Additionally, this wired mouse sports Roccat's Owl-Eye optical sensor, which offers incredible speed and accuracy during gameplay. Usually priced at SG$115, you can pick up the white version of the Roccat Kone Aimo for only SG$35.20 – that's a whopping discount of SG$79.80!View Deal

Sony WI-C600N | SG$71.55 (RRP SG$199; save SG$127.45) Sony brings its superb noise cancellation to a pair of much more affordable earbuds with a neckband form factor. While you won’t get the same level of noise-cancelling capabilities that Sony’s WH-1000XM3 can provide, they’re a great alternative if you don’t like the feel of cans over your head. And with a massive discount that’s better than half-price, it’s a compromise many will be happy to make. Available in Moonlit Blue from Amazon.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB31 Extra Bass | SG$101 (RRP SG$269; save SG$168) Sony promises this small yet mighty speaker will deliver an extra boost of bass. This is a speaker designed for entertaining, with a flashing strobe and colourful lights built-in to add some fun. More than just looks though, Sony says this speaker is durable, and it boasts an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, so you can listen to your music both indoors and out. The blue colour option is now discounted, just head to Amazon.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB21 Extra Bass | SG$67.05 (RRP SG$169; save SG$101.95) If you’re not sold on the flashy RGB lights, this cheaper Sony speaker is a good alternative. It has dual 42mm speakers to deliver that extra punch of bass, and you’ll still find it has a line of light around the exterior, though it’s a little more subdued. An IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating rounds out the package. The white version of this speaker is down to just SG$68 on Amazon, a huge saving of 60%.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) | SG$1,038 (RRP SG$1,348; save SG$310) It might be a few years old now, but Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus is still a fantastic phone that holds up well against comparably priced mid-range phones released in 2020. You don't have to worry about its software being old, either – the Galaxy S9 Plus now supports the latest Android 10 operating system. If that sounds good to you, Amazon is offering the 64GB version in Lilac Purple for only SG$1,038 – that's a saving of SG$310!View Deal

AKG N60 ANC Wireless Headphones | SG$287 (RRP SG$449; save SG$162) This pair of headphones brings together rich, detailed sound with noise cancellation tech. While its noise-cancelling capabilities aren’t best-in-class, AKG’s signature sound will be the drawcard for the audiophile crowd. Build quality is impressive, though these headphones have an on-ear form factor, which may not be to everyone’s tastes. Discounted by a hefty SG$162 on Amazon.View Deal