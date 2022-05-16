The Sandman, Stranger Things 4 lead packed Netflix Geeked Week schedule

Audio player loading…

Netflix has released a hype-inducing trailer for its 2022 edition of Geeked Week – and there's a lot to be excited about.

The two-minute long trailer teases that a whole host of announcements, trailer reveals, and more will be delivered during Netflix Geeked Week, which will run from June 6 to June 10. The long awaited live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman leads the event's numerous schedule announcements, with the Geeked Week trailer even providing us with a first look at Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer.

Check out the trailer for Netflix Geeked Week 2022 below:

The Sandman won't be the only Netflix series on show at Netflix Geeked Week. The streaming giant has also promised to provide updates on Stranger Things' fourth season, with season 4 part 2 likely to feature heavily throughout the week. Stranger Things season 4 part 1 will have already launched on Netflix by the time Geeked Week rolls around – it comes out on May 27 – so we can expect a tease (or five) for volume 2 before its arrival on July 1.

Meanwhile, other notable hit Netflix shows including Shadow and Bone, Sweet Tooth, Arcane, and The Umbrella Academy will get updates ahead of their next instalments. Expect plenty in the way of first looks at new series, such as vampire romance drama First Kill, sci-fi horror series Resident Evil, and fantasy show The School for Good and Evil, too.

On the Netflix movie front, the streamer promises to show us more about its upcoming film slate. The Gray Man (starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling), the Chris Hemsworth-led Spiderhead, and animated flick The Sea Beast lead the streamer's movie lineup heading into the summer (or winter, for those in the southern hemisphere).

Per an official Netflix blog post, Arcane star Ella Purnell, Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell, Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand, He-Man's Tiffany Smith, and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley will be among those appearing as part of the week-long festivities.

Finally, Netflix plans on revealing more about its expansion into video games. There were no reveals as part of the Geeked Week teaser, but we can expect some news (maybe an announcement or two?) about what Netflix's games division is working on. Color us intrigued.

For those interested, here's the broad weekly schedule for what Netflix will be showing off on each day:

Monday, June 6 (Day 1) – TV series

– TV series Tuesday, June 7 (Day 2) – Film

– Film Wednesday, June 8 (Day 3) – Animation

– Animation Thursday, June 9 (Day 4) – Stranger Things (and another surprise)

– Stranger Things (and another surprise) Friday, June 10 (Day 5) – Games

Netflix Geeked Week begins on Monday, June 6 and runs right through to Friday, June 10. Keep an eye out for our official guide on how to stay up to date with every announcement in the coming weeks.

Analysis: Netflix needs a win

Netflix Geeked Week may help the streamer to put recent bad press behind it (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Geeked Week may be arriving at a good time for the streaming giant. It's been the subject of a number of negative headlines in recent weeks amid subscriber backlash to a crackdown on password sharing, the cancellation of multiple shows, staff lay-offs, the arrival of adverts, and a large downturn in the company's share prices.

With Netflix forecasting that it'll lose another two million subscribers in the second quarter of this year, the streamer needs a big win. It's likely that the return of Stranger Things – one of Netflix's biggest hits ever – will help it win back some support from fans and critics alike. However, Netflix also needs to show that it has a slate of movies, TV series and games that subscribers won't want to miss out on.

Its Geeked Week event, then, represents an opportunity to do just that. If Netflix can convince subscribers – those who are still signed up, and those who've recently cancelled – that it can deliver on the premium TV and film front, it may be able to turn that recent bad press into something more positive.

We suspect that some of Netflix's forthcoming offerings won't persuade would-be subscribers to sign up to the service. But, if the likes of The Sandman, Stranger Things 4, The Gray Man, Spiderhead, and Resident Evil reassure Netflix's global audience that it's still the go-to place for all things streaming, Geeked Week will have done its job.

That's a lot of pressure to put on an event that's only in its second year, but Netflix could use a big win to alleviate some of the negativity swirling around it right now – and Geeked Week could be just the tonic.

For more Netflix-based content, find out why the streamer may get into the live streaming business. Alternatively, you can read up on Black Mirror's forthcoming return to the platform, or Netflix's greenlighting of a sequel and prequel for The Gray Man.