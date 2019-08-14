The OnePlus TV will be called... OnePlus TV (with 43-to-75-inch models on the way)

It's been a year since OnePlus teased the existence of its very own TV to be headed to market, and in that time it's ran a competition to help decide the name of the soon-to-be-revealed set.

The winner of that competition has now been announced. Brace yourself: it's going to be called the 'OnePlus TV'. Genius.

Jokes aside, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise – the OnePlus brand, having made its name in phones, is known for its straightforward approach to both design and naming conventions. For OnePlus, it's all about the best possible specs at the lowest possible price.

Are you ready for the OnePlus TV? Learn more about the name and logo of our very first smart TV. 14 August 2019

Big screen sizes

Will that carry over into its first foray into television technology? It's hard to say at this point, as the company has revealed little about its television's specifications.

What it has revealed however is that it will be a range of LED screens, running the Android TV smart platform, scaling from 43-inches up to 75-inches.

Speaking of the name and logo reveal, OnePlus said on its forum that:

"We’ve explained the meaning behind "OnePlus" – "One" represents "at the moment" and "Plus" means endless possibilities for the future, and we sort of made a tribute to this concept when we designed this logo – this is our OnePlus way to show the world that it is our first step to explore the endless possibilities in a broader spectrum."

There's no word yet on pricing or release date for the OnePlus TV screens, but we're hoping they'll stick to the strong value proposition that has made the brand's phones sing previously. We'll be hoping for a glimpse of the TV at IFA 2019 – Europe's premier AV show, in September.