TalkTalk now owns Tesco's Blinkbox and broadband services

We knew Tesco's Blinkbox was probably going to be bought by someone - possibly Vodafone at one point - and it's TalkTalk that has landed itself the deal.

Not only that, TalkTalk has also acquired Tesco's broadband and voice services, meaning 75,000 broadband customers and 20,000 voice customers will be transferred to TalkTalk's service in the coming months.

As for Blinkbox, TalkTalk says it will begin integrating it into its own TV business "immediately". It's good timing too, with BT currently in the process of snapping up EE.