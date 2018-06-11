Starfield is Bethesda's first new original franchise in 25 years

After a relatively slow Bethesda keynote, executive producer Todd Howard has taken the curtain off the publisher's next big IP: Starfield.

According to Howard it's a franchise that Bethesda has wanted to develop for years and now has the ability to do it.

Unlike Fallout 76, which was also detailed on-stage at Bethesda's E3 keynote, Starfield will be a single-player game - and one that could be as epic as Bethesda's other franchises (Fallout and The Elder Scrolls) from the sounds of it.

Howard didn't provide many details on the title except that it's Sci-Fi and single-player before cutting to a short teaser trailer (seen down below) and dropping the bombshell that The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development now.

Starfield was first identified in a patent filed by Bethesda five years ago. Since then, there has been next to nothing on the game until tonight.

Unfortunately, as we still don't know much about Bethesda's upcoming space epic and the keynote is now over and done with, we might have to wait until E3 2019 to get the full details on the publisher's first new original IP in 25 years.