Petition to save Windows XP gathering steam

The proposed cut-off date for Windows XP is under attack from fans of the old OS

If the idea of moving to Windows Vista after reading its poor reviews and user complaints doesn't seem appealing, you're not alone.

Infoworld's 'Save Windows XP' petition has been growing in popularity over the past few weeks and has already surpassed the 30,000 mark. The petition asks Microsoft to keep Windows XP available past its intended cut-off point of 30 June this year, for an 'indefinite' amount of time.



Very few benefits in Vista

Infoworld claims that the benefits of using Vista are still not apparent and says most users would be ill-advised to switch to Microsoft's new operating system at this juncture. It also cites its extremely high price tag, which has proven to be a major barrier for many.

"It's like having a comfortable apartment that you've enjoyed coming home to for years, only to get an eviction notice," says Galen Gruman, author of the site. "For most of us, there's really no reason to move to [Vista] - yet we don't have a choice."

If you're interested in getting in on the action and you agree that Microsoft should save Windows XP, surf over to the InfoWorld page and have your voice heard.