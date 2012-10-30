Google voice search arrives on iOS to take on Siri

Announced back in August, the newest version of the Google Search app has finally found its way to iOS.

Already available in Android phones running 4.1 Jelly Bean, the new and improved Google Search adds voice functionality to an already robust search engine.

Like Apple's Siri, Google Search can understand voice commands and will reply to users with both audio and written responses.

Using its proprietary Knowledge Graph, Google's updated app can scour a vast global database and refine searches with the help of some 3.5 billion attributes and defining connections.

Not quite as personal

Google Search will work with any of Apple's devices running iOS 4.3 or later, and has been optimized to work with the iPhone 5.

The app description promises faster search results than a browser can provide, improved voice recognition and personally tailored web results.

Though the app should provide iOS users using devices without Siri some approximation of the experience, Google Search doesn't offer much in the way of system-based help.

Siri can easily get users in touch with contacts and post to Facebook and Twitter, whereas Google Search is a more broad service that does well with web-related work, such as finding directions and places to eat.

Google Search is available for free in the iTunes store.

Via iTunes, Google