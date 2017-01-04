Samsung's first gaming laptops are gorgeous and upgradable

Samsung has unveiled its first gaming notebook, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey, at CES 2017. If you're seeking an attractive gaming laptop, you now have at least two new models to choose from and one with a pretty RGB-backlit keyboard too.

The Notebook Odyssey is available in 17.3-inch or 15.6-inch models, both powered by Intel’s 7th-generation Core i7 Kaby Lake processor.

The graphics card in the larger model has yet to be confirmed, and our guess is that it’ll house a GTX 1070 or GTX 1080 inside. Nvidia’s GTX 1050, the weakest (but still plenty capable) of Nvidia’s new Pascal GPUs, features in the smaller Notebook Odyssey.

For cooling and ventilation, the machines feature a HexaFlow Vent system that also provides access to storage and memory components.

The Notebook Odyssey pairs best with a side dish of the best PC games

Samsung Notebook Odyssey 15

Hexcellent displays

Both models ship with a 1080p Wide-View Angle Anti-Glare display, which is where the similarities end.

Unsurprisingly, the 17.3-inch model can be configured with a beefier 64GB of DDR4 memory, versus up to 32GB in the 15.6-inch version. It can also be configured with up to a 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, beating the 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo in the smaller model.

The 17.3-inch Notebook Odyssey also gets a bigger 93Wh battery (43Wh in the 15-incher), but weighs a more substantial 3.79kg (versus 2.53kg). The combination of a 1080p display and a battery of that size should lead to some eye-catching run times.

Samsung is yet to confirm pricing or availability.