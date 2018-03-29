Samsung Gear S4 is in the works, and it may have improved sleep tracking

Samsung has yet to announce any new fitness trackers or smartwatches in 2018, but that may be because the company is hard at work on the Gear S4.

Trusted blog SamMobile has had information from a source that suggests the Samsung Gear S4 is being developed right now.

That name isn't confirmed (it could be the Samsung Gear Sport 2) but the source did say the new smartwatch has the model number of SM-R800. That follows on from the Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Frontier, which have model numbers of SM-R770 and SM-R760 respectively.

Last year's Samsung Gear Sport had a model number of SM-R600, so the numbering of this new product suggests it'll be a part of the Gear S family rather than being related to the Gear Sport.

Return to the S

The source hasn't been able to specify much about the design of the new watch, but they did confirm there would be some major improvements to Samsung's S Health platform.

One of the examples given in the report is more in-depth sleep tracking technology, but there's no news on how exactly the company wants to do this or what the watch will offer on a day-to-day basis.

The Samsung Gear Sport allowed you to take the watch swimming for the first time as you couldn't do that on the Gear S3 variants, so it may be included on the Gear S range here for the first time.

We hope to learn more about the new smartwatch from Samsung over the next few months, but we don't expect to see it launch until IFA 2018 in late August, as that will be a year since the company introduced the Gear Sport.