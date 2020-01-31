PS5 and Xbox Series X will 'blow people's minds', says EA

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be "substantially" more powerful than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X currently sat under your televisions, it seems.

That's the word on high from game development and publishing giant EA, which has sung the praises of the incoming next-generation machines during an investor call.

"The power of the new consoles is gonna be substantially greater than existing consoles," said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen.

"We can do a lot more [with PS5 and Xbox Series X]. Things we’re doing will blow people’s minds."

Innovation over reruns

Though much of the hype around both console's launch line-ups has been speculation around the return of known franchises, Jorgensen stressed that "innovation" would be on the way from EA and its competitors.

And, while sequels are likely to be expected, as well as familiar genre formats, the EA CFO also teased that entirely new genres of games like we've never seen before will be made possible by the power of these new machines.

But when exactly will we see each console fully revealed? Despite an expected launch window of Holiday 2020, details of the full unveilings of both machines remains a mystery – as does EA's own plans for the new console generation.

via IGN