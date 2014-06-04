Sony Smartband finally arrives in the UK with tempting £80 price tag

Sony's first entry into the world of wearable wellness trackers has made a belated appearance on UK shores, with the Smartband WR10 finally going on sale.

The wrist-mounted device, which was announced at CES 2014 in January with a promised March release date, can now be nabbed for a rather reasonable-sounding £80 from Sony's official store.

The Smartband tracker differs somewhat from its rivals as its more of what Sony calls a "life logging" gadget rather than a straight up fitness tracker.

Paired with the accompanying Lifelog Android app, the combo tracks your movements, communications, photos and social activities to provide a picture of your day.

'Blog your day'

Though vibrations it can also be used to gently wake and alert users to smartphone notifications, while it can also be used as a media control device.

As with many other devices of this ilk it tracks steps, distance, calories burned and sleep quality and rewards users with activity points "based on how you live."

Another standout feature is the Smartband's removable, water resistant Core chip, which can be placed into different wristbands, depending on your activities.

The Smartband comes in a snazzy World Cup shade of gold and green and is also available in black. Sony has previewed many other colours since launch, but it's just the two choices for now.