The new Fuji XF 56mm F1.2 R APD delivers better bokeh than ever

The Fuji XF 56mm F1.2 R APD has a secret weapon. The "APD" at the end indicates the presence of an "apodisation" filter. This is a special element within the lens which smooths out the edges of out-of-focus objects so that you get a much softer defocused effect.

The whole point of the existing 56mm F1.2 lens is its shallow depth of field and its ability to blur backgrounds, and the apodisation filter in this new version makes that blur even more beautiful.

The effect is best at the lens's widest apertures, but you can't always use wide apertures in bright lighting. Fuji's answer is to include a neutral density filter with three strength settings. You can use this to reduce the light passing through the lens to get the effect of reducing the aperture without actually having to do it.

The price for all this optical wizardry? The Fuji XF 56mm F1.2 R APD goes on sale in November for £1,100/US$1,600.