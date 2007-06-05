Computex 2007: Philips 1TB external HD

Philips has chosen Taipei's Computex to broaden its PC range, including new webcams, a network storage drive and the world's first Terabyte hard drive.

As well as its Terabyte of storage, the SPD5130 external hard drive features an ultra-fast eSATA interface. And it has a "pioneering single-disk form, allowing for significantly smaller dimensions than the double-drive solutions currently on the market," says Philips. A 32MB buffer ensures that data is transferred reliably.

As if to accentuate the disparity in pricing between Europe and the US, it will be available for $499 (around £250) and 449 euro (£304).

NAS

NAS (Network Attached Storage) is a new direction for Philips. Designed to connect directly to a PC, it goes up against offerings from the likes of Buffalo Technology as it already has the drives installed. Other NAS chassis are available for you to add your own drives.

The Philips SPD8020 offers 500GB of space and, says the company, has been designed for ease-of-use, featuring 'One-Click' software installation. It'll be available from "summer 2007", priced at 229 euro (£155).

Webcams

The Dutch company announced three additions to the top end of its family of webcams - the SPC620, SPC1000 and the flagship SPC1300. They will be available in Europe in August.

The company also introduced the Philips SPC520NC and SPC220NC webcams at the show. They're designed to be used with Skype, Windows Live Messenger and Yahoo Messenger.

Philips is using Computex to showcase its complete range of remotes designed to control PCs running Windows Vista Home Premium and Windows Media Ultimate as well.