WIN! Your very own Samsung Galaxy S6

To celebrate Samsung's collaboration with Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron we're giving one lucky reader the chance to win a brand new Samsung Galaxy S6 smartphone.

The Galaxy S6, which went on sale on 10 April, is Samsung's latest flagship smartphone. The handset has a beautiful glass and metal design, with an incredibly vivid, bright and fast front and rear camera. Equipped with Fast Charge and a unique double Wireless charging capability this really is the phone any superhero needs!

The Samsung and Marvel collaboration gives consumers extraordinary exclusive content coupled with an unrivalled visual experience.

As well as creating one of a kind mobile technology for the movie Samsung has developed a range of exclusive accessories featuring Marvel favourites for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge handsets.

We'll even throw in a limited edition Captain America case to make you the envy of all your sci-fi friends - now go save the world (after you enter the competition, of course).

For your chance to win, simply enter using the form (not the comments) below.

This competition is now closed