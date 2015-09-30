Vodafone new Smart Speed 6 enters the battle for cheapest 4G phone

Vodafone has announced a new phone that gives you 4G internet at a low price and it even packs some quite impressive specs considering how much it costs.

The Smart Speed 6 offers a 4.5-inch display, 1GB of RAM, a MediaTek quad-core processor and only weighs 146g.

It comes packed with Android 5.1 Lollipop software, has a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front facing camera and the best part is you get 4G connectivity if you're on a suitable data plan.

Super cheap 4G

All of this comes for £50 – quite impressive considering two years ago no phone in this range offered super fast internet connectivity.

EE still holds the title for the cheapest 4G phone in the UK with the EE Rook that costs £49 for those already with the network. You'll be able to pre-order the Smart Speed 6 on the Vodafone website soon.