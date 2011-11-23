Samsung Galaxy Nexus to get volume bug fix

Both Samsung and Google have admitted that the Samsung Galaxy Nexus suffers from a bug that sees the handset randomly muting and the volume slider only occasionally working as it's meant to when on 2G.

Google released a statement earlier saying, "We are aware of the volume issue and have developed a fix. We will update devices as soon as possible."

Wait a minute…

While neither company has yet given a hint about when we can expect the software update to land, it's no doubt reassuring for Galaxy Nexus owners to discover that this annoying glitch isn't hardware related.

If it had been, Samsung and Google may have had to recall the handsets and nobody wants that.

One retailer has, however, put shipments of the Galaxy Nexus on hold until the problem is fixed. Handtec later blogged that Samsung has delayed delivery to it as well: "We hope the delay is related to the volume issue/bug and the delay should reassure customers that Samsung is taking action."

The bug doesn't seem to be affecting all Galaxy Nexus users, however; we didn't encounter the volume problem with our review handset as you'll see if you read our Samsung Galaxy Nexus review.

Via Eurodroid and PCMag