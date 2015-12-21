Here's how many engineers are dedicated to the iPhone 7 camera

The iPhone is the most popular camera in the world, and there's another good reason for that: the massive team behind every single snapshot you take.

Apple employes 800 engineers and other specialists dedicated to the iPhone camera, all under the direction of Graham Townsend, according a new 60 Minutes report.

It's clear that the rumored iPhone 7 is going to continue to push the camera as a major feature, especially as Android cameras like the Samsung Galaxy S6 and LG G4 have catch up.

What's amazing is that the camera module fits in the palm of your hand with room to spare, but has so many people solely focused on it.

More dramatic numbers

Apple demonstrated a blueprint for the micro-suspension system, or what we commonly know as optical image stabilization, or OIS. It steadies the camera to make up for hand shaking.

Oh, snap-shot! It takes 800 people to make this work

The whole autofocus system in suspended on four wires that are 40 microns, or less than half a human hair's width. In total, there are over 200 separate individual parts in the iPhone camera.

Apple's secretive camera lab is where the company calibrates the camera to perform in any type of lighting. Townsend says that there are 24 billion operations for every iPhone photo taken.

The redesigned iPhone is expected to be released in September, and the camera just may be the feature that gets a big boost. After all, Apple's 800 employees are working on something.