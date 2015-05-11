Google will now let you pre-register for Android apps

There's nothing worse than hearing about a great new Android app, heading into the Google Play Store and discovering it's not even ready yet.

It can be hard to remember when it will be launching as well so Google has just introduced a pre-register feature in the Play Store meaning you'll be pinged an update when the app is available for download.

If you later decide you don't want to get notifications you can de-register and there's no commitment to buy anything.

Pre-pre-registering

At the moment it's unclear what apps will be using the feature – a new game for the Terminator Genisys movie called Revolution is the first to host the feature.

Introducing this feature means developers can now open it up to a bit more hype rather than waiting until launch day to introduce it to the Store.

Via Android Police